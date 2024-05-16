“The Sugar Maker,” co-produced by Factory Underground, debuts May 18

Ethan Isaac’s new documentary The Sugar Maker, shot by Emmy-winning cinematographer William Fitzgerald, chronicles maple syrup production at “Farmer Pete” Campbell’s Horse Shoe Farm in Ridgefield. The film, co-produced by Norwalk multimedia facility Factory Underground, is an entry in the 2024 Ridgefield Independent Film Festival. It debuts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Prospector Theater, located at 25 Prospect Street, Ridgefield.

Campbell’s iconic syrup is produced and sold at the farm and is also available at Nature’s Temptations Organic and Whole Foods Market in Ridgefield, and Phinny’s in Newtown. He said “I know that what I’m putting out there is 100% legit, safe and most importantly delicious. The last thing I want to do is put bad syrup out into the world. Then you might as well pack it in and go fishing.”

Director Isaac said “As a local filmmaker and a resident of Ridgefield, it is meaningful to all of us who worked on the film, include Pete Campbell himself, that it will premiere at the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival. It’s a story that we put our hearts into telling, and we are thankful to have this opportunity to share it at this highly esteemed festival.”

Fitzgerald, whose fondness for Farmer Pete’s syrup initially drew him to the project, said “It’s more about who this guy is and why he is doing this. It’s a cool local story. I love telling great stories.”