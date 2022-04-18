Thirty years of photographing Norwalk

I started a photojournalism career more than 30 years ago, beginning in the darkrooms of the New School in Manhattan. There, I studied under accomplished photojournalists and also under established commercial photographers at the Center for the Media Arts.

One of my first freelance jobs in the industry was for the Norwalk newspaper, The Hour, when it was a black and white afternoon newspaper that published Monday through Friday. Ten years later I joined the photography staff at The Hour, where I was instrumental in the paper’s transition to a full color morning daily. By then, I was already well known in local media circles after winning several regional awards for photojournalism.

My career at The Hour continued for over 20 years. During that time I fell in love with the community, the people and places that make Norwalk Norwalk.

Norwalk is a diverse place. In my duties as staff photographer for the newspaper I met people from all different walks of life; rich and poor, sophisticated and simple, exotic and native. The job afforded me the opportunity to walk into the lives of everyday Americans and capture their times of joy and sadness as well as their times of mundanity. It afforded me the opportunity to be creative on a daily basis while interacting with the residents of Norwalk.

It was a delight and an honor to serve the community in this capacity as a newspaper photographer. As time went on my affection for the city and its people increased. I grew close with many individuals and the thought of working anywhere else became an anathema. My work made me an integral part of the community and was appreciated by quite a few of the newspapers’ readers. I’ve kept every kind note that was sent to me from readers throughout Fairfield County. The stack is substantial.

My work has been republished throughout the world. It has appeared in magazines like Vanity Fair and People and in renown newspapers including The New York Times and The Boston Globe. I’ve garnered numerous accolades. Last year I received three awards from the Society of Professional Journalists.

Even so, it wasn’t the awards or accolade that drove my career. It was the people of Norwalk which propelled my interest to capture, through my camera, the exciting and serene moments in the lives of the community. Some I photographed multiple times, some just once. Every assignment, every face, ingrained into my memory forever. No matter what the circumstance, I enjoyed meeting every person. I appreciated hearing their stories, and having them hear mine. What a joy my career at The Hour has been because of these little vignettes, these slices of life, these stories, these people of Norwalk.

For me, all that ended on January first of this year when my employment was terminated by the parent company of The Norwalk Hour newspaper. In September of last year I learned that the company would be mandating COVID vaccination requirements for staff. The company also stated that they would allow accommodation for religious and medical reasons and it was my understanding that a weekly testing protocol would be required by anyone granted exemption. I was disheartened and unbelievably surprised when the company refused my declination of vaccination based on my firmly held religious beliefs.

It has been apparent that the COVID vaccination efficacy in preventing infection and subsequent transmission is questionable. Therefore, as a tool to ensure workplace safety, the vaccination has proved to be limited. And on December 31, 2021, my two decade employment at The Norwalk Hour was unjustly and unceremoniously terminated.

I am obviously not alone in this situation. Some Americans have been granted exemption from mandated vaccination, many have not and have had their employment terminated. We are now in the endemic stage of this crisis. Who knows how long the specter of SARS CoV2 or some other pathogen will haunt us.

Regardless, this unprecedented step toward limiting the liberty of other Americans based on their healthcare choices, no matter the reason, is frightening.

It seems now, as hope springs eternal, that many people are putting the pandemic behind them. Getting back to their lives and reconnecting with each other in a truly human way. Some in authority are rescinding their mandates and even hiring back employees dismissed under the vaccine requirements.

Unfortunately, that is not the case in my situation. The job I loved in the community that I love is gone. I will miss the community of Norwalk dearly.

Erik Trautmann