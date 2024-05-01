This Saturday = 3rd Annual “NorWALK for Mental Health”

The Third Annual “NorWALK for Mental Health” walk and wellness fair will mark Mental Health Awareness Month and National Prevention Week at Norwalk Green, located at 8 Park Street, on Saturday May 4 from 9 a.m. until noon (rain date is Saturday May 11).
According to a news release, more than fifty local organizations* will promote “The Eight Dimensions of Wellness” (emotional, financial, social, spiritual, occupational, physical, intellectual, and environmental).
Family-friendly activities will include art creation, pottery making, boxing practice, rowing, and yard games, with music by DJ Raneesha Banks. Fairgoers can get free health screenings from Norwalk Community Health Center’s Mobile Medical Unit, mental health & substance misuse screenings, and Narcan training. Parenting, wellness, and prevention resources will also be available.
At 10:45, Mayor Rilling will issue a proclamation, and the following speakers will discuss the importance of mental health:
- Margaret Watt, Positive Directions and Co-Chair of The Norwalk Partnership
- Valentina Pena, Junior at PTECH
- Maria Restrepo, NAMI Southwest CT facilitator & Nathan Hale Middle School nurse
- Jeff Santo, Peer at Team RIPPLE
At 11:15, the wheelchair accessible 1.5-mile NorWALK For The Cause will proceed along East Avenue.
Organized by the Norwalk Partnership and Norwalk ACTS, the event is sponsored by City of Norwalk, Family & Children’s Agency, the First Taxing District, High Focus Treatment Centers, Nuvance Health, Odyssey Family Executive Center, and Positive Directions.
The event’s website is at https://www.thenorwalkpartnership.org/walk. Address questions to Margaret Watt at [email protected].
Community groups and municipal departments expected to have activity/resource tables at the wellness fair include:
AAA Northeast
Ase Kreationz
Carelon Behavioral Health/CONNECT
Child & Family Guidance Center – SSTRY Program
Community Action Agency of Western CT
Community Health Network of CT, Inc.
Community Resource Hub / Youth Services
Comunidades Sin Fronteras
Connecticut Counseling Centers
Connecticut Renaissance
CT Clearinghouse – Change The Script resource van
El Shaddai Ministries
Fairfield University Bellarmine Campus
Family and Children’s Agency
First Taxing District
Friends of Norwalk Dogs
Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers
Hammer Boxing Club
Herd Miracles LLC
High Focus Treatment Centers
Kids in Crisis
Kumon Math & Reading Center of Norwalk
Liberation Programs
Mid Fairfield Community Care Center
NAMI Southwest CT
Northwestern Mutual
Norwalk ACTS
Norwalk Community Health Center
Norwalk Early Childhood Office
Norwalk Girl Scouts
Norwalk Health Department
Norwalk Hospital / Nuvance Health
Norwalk Police Department
Norwalk Public Library
Norwalk Public Schools Family Center
Norwalk Recreation and Parks
Norwalk River Rowing Association
Norwalk Strong clubs / Teen Nights Out
Odyssey Family Executive Center
Open Doors
Orangetheory Fitness
Positive Directions-The Center for Prevention & Counseling
Prevention Corps
Recovery Innovations for Pursuing Peer Leadership and Empowerment (RIPPLE)
Restorative Therapy
Sclafani Chiropractic Life Center
SOAR Together
South Norwalk Library
The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization of Southwestern CT
The Norwalk Art Space
The Norwalk Partnership
Triangle Community Center
TurningPointCT
