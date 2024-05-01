This Saturday = 3rd Annual “NorWALK for Mental Health”

The Third Annual “NorWALK for Mental Health” walk and wellness fair will mark Mental Health Awareness Month and National Prevention Week at Norwalk Green, located at 8 Park Street, on Saturday May 4 from 9 a.m. until noon (rain date is Saturday May 11).

According to a news release, more than fifty local organizations* will promote “The Eight Dimensions of Wellness” (emotional, financial, social, spiritual, occupational, physical, intellectual, and environmental).

Family-friendly activities will include art creation, pottery making, boxing practice, rowing, and yard games, with music by DJ Raneesha Banks. Fairgoers can get free health screenings from Norwalk Community Health Center’s Mobile Medical Unit, mental health & substance misuse screenings, and Narcan training. Parenting, wellness, and prevention resources will also be available.

At 10:45, Mayor Rilling will issue a proclamation, and the following speakers will discuss the importance of mental health:

Margaret Watt, Positive Directions and Co-Chair of The Norwalk Partnership

Valentina Pena, Junior at PTECH

Maria Restrepo, NAMI Southwest CT facilitator & Nathan Hale Middle School nurse

Jeff Santo, Peer at Team RIPPLE

At 11:15, the wheelchair accessible 1.5-mile NorWALK For The Cause will proceed along East Avenue.

Organized by the Norwalk Partnership and Norwalk ACTS, the event is sponsored by City of Norwalk, Family & Children’s Agency, the First Taxing District, High Focus Treatment Centers, Nuvance Health, Odyssey Family Executive Center, and Positive Directions.

The event’s website is at https://www.thenorwalkpartnership.org/walk. Address questions to Margaret Watt at [email protected].

Community groups and municipal departments expected to have activity/resource tables at the wellness fair include:

AAA Northeast

Ase Kreationz

Carelon Behavioral Health/CONNECT

Child & Family Guidance Center – SSTRY Program

Community Action Agency of Western CT

Community Health Network of CT, Inc.

Community Resource Hub / Youth Services

Comunidades Sin Fronteras

Connecticut Counseling Centers

Connecticut Renaissance

CT Clearinghouse – Change The Script resource van

El Shaddai Ministries

Fairfield University Bellarmine Campus

Family and Children’s Agency

First Taxing District

Friends of Norwalk Dogs

Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers

Hammer Boxing Club

Herd Miracles LLC

High Focus Treatment Centers

Kids in Crisis

Kumon Math & Reading Center of Norwalk

Liberation Programs

Mid Fairfield Community Care Center

NAMI Southwest CT

Northwestern Mutual

Norwalk ACTS

Norwalk Community Health Center

Norwalk Early Childhood Office

Norwalk Girl Scouts

Norwalk Health Department

Norwalk Hospital / Nuvance Health

Norwalk Police Department

Norwalk Public Library

Norwalk Public Schools Family Center

Norwalk Recreation and Parks

Norwalk River Rowing Association

Norwalk Strong clubs / Teen Nights Out

Odyssey Family Executive Center

Open Doors

Orangetheory Fitness

Positive Directions-The Center for Prevention & Counseling

Prevention Corps

Recovery Innovations for Pursuing Peer Leadership and Empowerment (RIPPLE)

Restorative Therapy

Sclafani Chiropractic Life Center

SOAR Together

South Norwalk Library

The Hub: Behavioral Health Action Organization of Southwestern CT

The Norwalk Art Space

The Norwalk Partnership

Triangle Community Center

TurningPointCT