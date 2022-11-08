Tomorrow! NoN’s 10th Anniversary Party – Join us!

Don’t forget – Wednesday, November 9th. You’re invited!

A celebration is in order for the TENTH anniversary of NancyOnNorwalk. Come meet Nancy Chapman, NoN board member, volunteers and fellow readers as we toast a decade of local news! Let’s have some post-election, non-partisan fun!

Want to join the NoN team? We would love to talk to you about volunteer and freelance opportunities!

When: Wednesday, November 9

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Where: SpaceCat Brewery, 57 Chestnut St.



Admission is free but please RSVP here so we know how many to expect.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nancy-on-norwalk-10th-anniversary-party-volunteer-meetup-tickets-453025791337?