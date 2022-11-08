Quantcast

Tomorrow! NoN’s 10th Anniversary Party – Join us!

Norwalk fireworks on July 3, 2012. (Archive photo)

Don’t forget – Wednesday, November 9th. You’re invited!

A celebration is in order for the TENTH anniversary of NancyOnNorwalk. Come meet Nancy Chapman, NoN board member, volunteers and fellow readers as we toast a decade of local news! Let’s have some post-election, non-partisan fun!

Want to join the NoN team? We would love to talk to you about volunteer and freelance opportunities!

When: Wednesday, November 9

Time: 6pm – 9pm

Where: SpaceCat Brewery, 57 Chestnut St.

Admission is free but please RSVP here so we know how many to expect.

 

One comment

Johnny cardamone November 8, 2022 at 8:03 am

Congratulations!!
from liberty news publishing where the truth set you free!👍🏼🇺🇸💪🏼🌎😇

