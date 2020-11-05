Thomas ‘presumptive’ winner; Kousidis promises to stay involved

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk State legislative candidates spoke out Wednesday, some acknowledging defeat, another a win, and one to file an election complaint.

It appears to be a clean sweep for Democrats.

“The final numbers are not yet in, but I am considered the presumptive winner,” Democratic District 143 State Representative Stephanie Thomas said on Facebook. “I expect to hear from my challenger after the final absentee ballot and election day registration votes are tallied later today.”

NancvOnNorwalk could not find any comments from Patrizia Zucaro, Thomas’ Republican opponent, on social media. Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Carl Dickens has not responded to multiple attempts to reach him.

Final results won’t be available until Thursday, Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said.

“I haven’t had enough sleep to focus on them enough to be sure of accuracy. However, we had about 500 EDR voters and another 1,000 late ABs and all followed the same trends as the other ballots, i.e. the leaders gained a few votes.”

State Rep. Lucy Dathan (D-142) released a statement declaring herself victor for her second two-year term. Former State Rep. Fred Wilms, her opponent, congratulated her.

On Facebook, Wilms said, “I am saddened to report that we did not prevail. While we won the machine votes from yesterday, the absentee ballots went overwhelmingly democratic.”

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) followed his Tuesday speech with a Wednesday Facebook post, thanking Norwalk and Darien voters “for the overwhelming victory yesterday. Unofficial results show a 10,000 vote margin.”

“It is an honor to continue serving you and I look forward to the next two years at the State Capitol,” he said.

Elisavet “Ellie” Kousidis, his Republican opponent and a newcomer to politics, promised to stay involved in sending “heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported my campaign.”

“Running as a first-time candidate was an incredible learning experience,” she wrote. “…Although I do not have a formal government role at this time, I assure you that I will continue to use my voice and hope you do as well. As residents of the 25th district it’s imperative that we continue to speak out against the issues and policies that do not serve us. This is the privilege we have of living in a democracy and it’s essential that we embrace it.

In closing, I’d like to congratulate my opponent, Bob Duff, on his victory.”

In District 137, Republican State Rep. candidate Ellen Wink posted a meme indicating a carefree attitude about the election. State Rep. Chris Perone won the race by a wide margin.

Republican District 140 State Rep. John Flynn, who fell far short in a bid to unseat State Rep. Travis Simms, has said nothing on social media or YouTube about the results. Instead, he sent multiple emails to the press alleging inappropriate behavior at the Columbus poll, and filed a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC).

“BLM came to Columbus Magnet and Chanted “F__K Trump” and brought signs Fu__ Trump, Elizabeth Greenwod,” Flynn wrote.

Flynn filed an SEEC complaint in 2018, alleging a “super hostile” atmosphere at Columbus. SEEC found that Simms had gone too close to the polls, walking within the 75-foot limit, and warned him not to do that again. The rest of Flynn’s complaint was dismissed.

Flynn also filed a complaint about 2019 activities at Columbus. A SEEC spokesperson said the complaint was dismissed.

Flynn, writing Wednesday, said Norwalk Police Officer Mark Lepore “did a fine job protecting miss Greenwood by de-escalating and should be commended but we had to leave the Polling School for the second year in a row.”