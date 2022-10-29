Thomas will protect fair and free elections

We’ve had fair and peaceful transitions of power in this country for more than two centuries. It sickens me to watch our elections being actively undermined by deniers and liars desperately trying to hold onto power. The January 6th Insurrection was something I never thought I would see in my lifetime.

Now more than ever, we need ethical political leaders who will not only protect the integrity of the electoral process, but who will fight passionately to expand and modernize it.

As a State Representative, Stephanie Thomas sponsored and helped pass a variety of bills such as automatic voter registration at State agencies and resolutions to advance early voting and no-excuse absentee ballot voting.

We saw how helpful no excuse absentee ballots were during the pandemic. It’s time to vote in favor of the early voting referendum question on the ballot this year. Many other states already have early voting and it works well.

Republicans complain of the expense of keeping voting locations open but most early voting locations are in government offices already open for other purposes. Besides, providing citizens the opportunity to participate in our democracy is a worthy expense.

Working on the election this year, I’ve spoken with folks who work two or even three jobs, people who care for children, the elderly, or disabled family members, loved ones with cancer, or who have cancer themselves. Some of these folks are unwilling or unable to risk being in long lines when everyone votes on the same day. This state can’t afford to have our essential workers and caregivers risking disenfranchisement when their vote is limited to one specific day. We are all equal but we are not equally able to vote on election day.

I’m thrilled Stephanie Thomas is now running to be our next Secretary of the State. I know she will champion transparency in government, streamline business processes, and strengthen trust in our elections. She is a natural leader and consensus builder, with a deep belief that government can work for all of us. She is exactly the kind of leader we need to protect fair and free elections and that’s why she has my vote for Secretary of the State on November 8th.

Diane Keefe