Thoughts about Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has died at age 96. She was married for 77 years to Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States and the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, who is now 99 years old, the Carter Center said.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” President Carter said in a statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

NancyOnNorwalk asked some local political leaders for their thoughts. Three replied. Here is what they said.

Mayor Harry Rilling

“President and First Lady Carter set the bar extremely high with their humanitarian philosophy, also giving so much of themselves. Together they were strong advocates for mental health and Habitats for Humanity. After leaving the White House, they dedicated their lives to helping those less fortunate. Truly a remarkable couple whose benevolence touched and enhanced the lives of so many.”

Democratic Town Committee Chairman Colin Hosten, a Board of Education member

“We join the entire world, and especially the Carter family, in mourning the loss of a singular and transformative figure, while also celebrating the legacy and memory of someone who served her country brilliantly and did so much to make the world a better place.”

Heather Dunn, Independent/Republican Common Council member

“I cannot express adequately the enormous respect I have for President Carter and his wife. Whenever anyone asks who I would most like to sit down to dinner with, living or dead, my answer is always, President Carter.

“His work as a humanitarian on habitat for humanity, where communities can support people in need while empowering them to help themselves, has been incredible. The fact that they both rolled up their sleeves to get involved well past the age when most people are resting on their laurels is admirable.

“Carter to me is the epitome of a true Christian and gentleman, letting his good work speak for itself. I personally admire his early work at desegregation, his work as one of the elders (and through the Carter Center) on eradicating infectious diseases.

“The relationship that the Caters had … definitely relationship goals. I love the way he described the way he felt about her in his book of poems ‘Always a Reconing’ …..

“‘With shyness gone and hair caressed with gray,

her smile still makes the birds forget to sing,

and me to hear their song.’”

Not replying to the email from NancyOnNorwalk were State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25), Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large), Chief of Staff Thomas Livingston and Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms.