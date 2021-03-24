I denounce these heinous acts
The senseless murders of eight innocent people in Georgia last week were tragic. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The scapegoating and harassment of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has to stop. There is no doubt that these attacks were fueled by racism and xenophobia.
Hatred and bigotry have no place in our society, yet, Communities of Color are frequently subjected to verbal threats, harassment, and physical violence. It is the lived experience of so many people across this country, and has been for generations. It has to stop. We have to do better.
This last year has brought out the best in us, but it has also revealed some of the worst in us. As a result of harsh rhetoric around the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans have felt unsafe, targeted, and subjected to violence and harassment. No one should feel unsafe in their homes and their communities. I join with others in denouncing these heinous acts, and reaffirm that Norwalk is and will always be a safe and welcoming place for all people.
2 comments
John ONeill March 24, 2021 at 10:37 pm
I personally like Mayor Rilling…
As a police chief he would fire a detective investigating Atlanta Spa shooting who came up with this conclusion..
While I agree that racism of any kind is abhorrent I’m not sure if this is the case in Atlanta shooting. Maybe Harry has info we don’t..?
I’d be disappointed if Mayor Rilling was using this shooting to launch his campaign..He’s better than that…I think?
Is it possible that Harry had a few martinis with Bob Duff today while discussing political strategy for 2021? I hope not.
Speaking of Bob Duff, there was a vote this week on fixing police accountability law. It’s obvious Robert Duff hates the police. Or is willing to sell them out for a few votes. Very Very sad.
Note to CT Police: Bob Duff is definitely not your friend.
I’m still waiting for those who blindly supported him and his cheap shot at police in August to apologize . They are as big a disgrace as he is.
Nancy McGuire March 24, 2021 at 11:16 pm
So is the senseless murder of 10 white people in Boulder. Racism is not restricted to one shade of skin, one religion, or to one political party.