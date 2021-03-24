I denounce these heinous acts

The senseless murders of eight innocent people in Georgia last week were tragic. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The scapegoating and harassment of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders has to stop. There is no doubt that these attacks were fueled by racism and xenophobia.

Hatred and bigotry have no place in our society, yet, Communities of Color are frequently subjected to verbal threats, harassment, and physical violence. It is the lived experience of so many people across this country, and has been for generations. It has to stop. We have to do better.

This last year has brought out the best in us, but it has also revealed some of the worst in us. As a result of harsh rhetoric around the coronavirus pandemic, Asian Americans have felt unsafe, targeted, and subjected to violence and harassment. No one should feel unsafe in their homes and their communities. I join with others in denouncing these heinous acts, and reaffirm that Norwalk is and will always be a safe and welcoming place for all people.