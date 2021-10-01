Three Norwalk City Hall administrators exit

NORWALK, Conn. — Three recent departures from City Hall are as of yet unexplained by the administration.

Gone are:

Norwalk Director of Management and Budgets Angela Fogel

Budget Analyst Angela Gencarelli

Customer Service Manager Brian Avallone

Director of Personnel and Labor Relations Ray Burney confirmed that the three are no longer City Employees but, “I do not give out details on certain personnel matters.”

A 5 p.m. request for resignation letters went unanswered.

Fogel became director of management and budgets in September 2018, after Bob Barron, who held that post, was promoted to Finance Director. Barron left the city under mysterious circumstances, resigning abruptly in January 2019. Henry Dachowitz was hired to replace Barron as Chief Financial Officer three months later.

Attempts to reach Fogel were unsuccessful.

Gencarelli has only worked in City Hall for a few months; Burney didn’t reply to an email asking for specifics. Gencarelli’s LinkedIn page states that she worked as Greenwich assistant budget & systems manager until July. She worked in Greenwich for five years and nine months, a senior financial analyst from November 2015 to April 2018, becoming assistant budget & systems manager in May 2018.

Avallone was reportedly hired to replace Customer Service Manager Connie Blair, who took the early retirement buy out last year.

He’s not listed on the City’s website. If you Google his name, you’ll see a LinkedIn page listing a Brian Avallone as Manager of Customer Service for the City of Norwalk. Click the link and you’ll see his position listed as “New Adventures. At More to follow.”

Norwalk Communications Director Josh Morgan and Norwalk Chief of Staff Laoise King did not reply to emails asking for comment.

Acting Norwalk Republican Town Committee Chairman Fred Wilms called the departures “curious.”

“I’m wondering what the stated reasons are,” he said. “A month before election day, it certainly raises some questions.”