Three Norwalk seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program this year and three of the semifinalists are Norwalk high school seniors.

Anna Nelson from Brien McMahon High School, Matthew Peter Francoeur from Norwalk High School and Isabella Kuhr from the Center for Global Studies must fulfill several more requirements to be considered for the Merit Scholarship award and advance to the finalist level of the competition.

About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain the finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 340 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.