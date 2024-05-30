Tickets go on sale tomorrow for annual PorchJam June 8

In PorchJam, longtime Norwalk music and art education nonprofit organization JAM will present thirty bands on Rowayton residential and business porches on Saturday June 8 from 1 until 6 p.m. The performances will follow an 11:30 a.m. kickoff party at a picturesque waterfront home, with sandwiches, platters, and drinks, plus music by Pacifino Social Club.

According to a news release, last year’s event had 3,000 attendees, with ticket sales supporting such music education programs as vacation camp, therapeutic drum circles, a youth songwriting series, special needs classes, and student music production scholarships at Factory Underground Tech. This year’s goal is to offer more creative programming after school in partnership with The Carver and After the Bell.

Get your tickets at Rowayton PorchJam | Humanitix, then show them at one of these pickup sites where you’ll get a bracelet and map.

Pinkney Park Farmers Market, Friday May 31, noon – 5 p.m.

Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Saturday June 1, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sails American Grill parking lot, 148 Rowayton Ave., Wed. June 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sails American Grill parking lot, 148 Rowayton Ave., Thurs. June 6, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sails American Grill Parking Lot, 148 Rowayton Ave., Fri. June 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Rowayton Community Center, 33 Highland Ave., Sat. June 8, 9 a.m. – 1p.m.

More info is at Home (jamstudioct.org)