Tight race expected between incumbent Rep. Simms and popular pastor Giles

The Rev. Carleton Giles, left (Mark Paziokas, CT Mirror); State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140), right (Nancy Chapman).

State Rep. Travis Simms (D-140) is facing a fight in his bid to retain the seat he’s held for nearly six years: the Rev. Carleton Giles, a popular pastor, wants the position.

The pair will square off on Aug. 13 in a Democratic primary. “We expect a tight race,” Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said.

District 140 is partly in central Norwalk, with a chunk of South Norwalk.

“Our Norwalk DTC (Democratic Town Committee) bylaws stipulate that for districts that are situated wholly within Norwalk (i.e., the 137th and 140th), endorsements are made via a district caucus,” Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairman Colin Hosten explained.

“While Rep. (Kadeem) Roberts was endorsed for reelection (in the 137th), there were some voting irregularities at the caucus for the 140th District, which led to no candidate being endorsed. Rep. Simms and the other declared candidate, Carleton Giles, both agreed to petition for ballot access for a primary election this August.”

Hosten did not reply to an email asking what the irregularities were. The Hour reported that three more ballots were turned in than people registered to be in the caucus. Giles bested Simms, 63-61.

The race is the only Democratic primary in Norwalk, Wells said.

“There is a state-wide Republican primary for U.S. Senate, and a 4th Congressional District primary for congressman,” he said. “Seven days of early voting starts Monday, August 5th (from) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, except (for) 8:00 to 8:00 on Tuesday and Thursday. Unaffiliated voters may still register as Democrats and vote in the primary, but it is too late for switching from another party to Democrat.

“Polling places for the Democratic primary are Kendall, Columbus (South Norwalk School) and Odyssey (preschool at Nathanial Ely),” he continued. “Republican polling places are the usual 13, which includes those three. However, we have switched from the library to Jefferson for 137th. The library setup was looking too small for a Presidential election, so we wanted to try out Jefferson in the primary first.”

Simms

Simms served on the Common Council for nearly a decade before running for state representative in 2018. He won a primary against Hosten and cruised to dominate the general election votes in the heavily Democratic district.

Simms is known as a former World Boxing Association super welterweight champion, with a road named after him in South Norwalk.

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to represent the 140th District of Norwalk, where I have lived my entire life,” he said. I am proud of the work I’ve done for our community, from bringing in over $90 million in state grants, historic funding for local schools, lowering property taxes, infrastructure improvements and funding for local nonprofits.

“While it was surprising to learn that Reverend Giles, who recently relocated to Norwalk, is my challenger, it’s part of the democratic process. I respect his decision and welcome the challenge.

“Despite the unfortunate experience and disappointment of our recent caucus election, I look forward to a fair contest in the upcoming primary,” Simms continued.

“The overwhelming support from my constituents reinforces my commitment to continue serving and making a positive impact in Norwalk. We’ve achieved a lot together, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue building on that progress.”

Giles

Giles served as a Norwalk police officer for 33 years before retiring in 2013. Former Gov. Dannel Malloy then appointed him chair of the Board of Pardons & Paroles, a role that became controversial last year due to a spike in commutations.

Calvary Baptist Church lists him as interim pastor.

He said: “As you might know I have a long history of proud service to the citizens of the City of Norwalk and the State of Connecticut both religiously and civically. Last year I was asked to serve the congregants of the Calvary Baptist Church upon the retirement of their long-time pastor, Rev. Dr. Jeffrey A. Ingraham. Shortly after, I moved to Norwalk to facilitate that work.

“I reside on South Main Street near the church where I have so many wonderful memories as a police officer serving all the people as a foot patrolman walking South Main Street, at the time Washington Village, Columbus Court, South Norwalk train station and the like. Teaching D.A.R.E. at Columbus School and patrolling King Kennedy Apartments.

“For 1 I years had served the folks in Milford (First Baptist Church 1990-2007) and then was asked to serve the folks in Middletown (Zion First Baptist Church) 2008-2023. All the while I was bi-vocational, a Norwalk police officer–from which I retired in 2013 after 33 years of distinguished service–and a member and chairperson of the Board of Pardons and Paroles, appointed five times by two governors…from which I retired in October 2023, after 10 years of leadership and service. Having retired a second time from a secular career afforded me the opportunity to pursue my political leanings and aspirations.

“My civic and political partnerships are not new. When I lived and served in Milford, I was also on the town’s political committee and unsuccessfully ran for the Board of Aldermen. However, my civic leadership and involvement was strong, and I served on the Milford Police Commission for 14 years under two mayors with a tenure as chairman.

“When I resided and served in Middletown, I was also on the town’s political committee serving with the late State Representative Q. Williams and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, whose homes were also in Middletown. Although I did not pursue elective office at that time, I had a strong relationship with Mayor Dan Drew and members of the City Council including Middletown’s first African-American woman city councilor, Jeanette White Blackwell.

“I look forward to adding my leadership skills, team-building efforts and other strengths to join the 150 other General Assembly Members in moving Norwalk forward.

“I am interested in listening to the constituents of the 140th District and in partnering with the rest of the Norwalk delegation to move in a way that benefits our citizens and our community. I stress that this work is representative; what do citizens want to see and have me accomplish as their advocate and voice?

“I am interested in determining what can be accomplished with the Norwalk Court House on Belden Avenue so that Norwalk residents do not have to traverse to Stamford to execute matters that require a visit to a courthouse. As a member of the Executive Branch, I forged many relationships with the state’s Judicial administrative leadership and would like to put those partnerships to work on behalf of Norwalk residents.

“I want to hear from small business owners in our district and throughout Norwalk to determine what role the state can play in assisting them in creating an environment for sustaining their work and efforts.

“Affordable housing is always on the table,” Giles added. “According to a recent report as reported in NancyOnNorwalk: ‘one-third of Norwalk households are paying more than 30 percent of their incomes on housing.’ This certainly affects the residents of the 140th and I would like to join the voices and efforts in mitigating this situation where possible.

“I am looking forward to working hard every day as I have for more than three decades for the citizens of Norwalk. I have a long record of work and service, and I am excited about continuing given the opportunity by voters.”