Time capsule found at former YMCA; contents donated to Norwalk museum

Todd Singlewald and Rocco Bellantoni of Complete Dismantling Services work to extract items from a time capsule Friday on West Avenue, the site of the former YMCA. (Harold F. Cobin)

Workers demolishing the former YMCA on Tuesday found a time capsule embedded in the building’s date stone. On Friday, officials met with Todd Singlewald and Rocco Bellantoni of Complete Dismantling Services to open the time capsule.

Inside the lead-walled box was a Bible, a newspaper article, a fountain pen and two coins. They were donated to the Norwalk Museum.

Singlewald said the company always looks for time capsules when demolishing old buildings. The datestone was on the exterior wall of the Y, facing West Ave. near the entrance to the building. Singlewald said that, before discovering the time capsule within it, he had planned on cutting out the datestone and keeping it. He’s a native of Norwalk.

Norwalk Historical Society President David Westmoreland said the datestone will be placed in the museum’s garden and its contents will go on display inside.

The datestone from the former YMCA building on West Avenue. (Harold F. Cobin)

Westmoreland was talking about having the box completely removed from the stone.

The newspaper was The Examiner. According to Wikipedia, the only Examiner newspaper in Connecticut is in Old Lyme.

Both coins inside were from 1926: a Mercury dime and a silver quarter.