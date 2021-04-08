Tinto moves up, a grant to fund trees, resume coaching and East Norwalk shredding

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Tinto leads Italian American women

Community leader Pat Tinto has been named president of the National Organization of Italian American Women (NOIAW), after three years spent helming that group’s Connecticut Region. A member of Norwalk’s Democratic Town Committee, she is the founder and chief executive of innovative public relations firm Pat Tinto Communications, whose many clients have included local political campaigns and Stamford-based Women’s Business Development Council. She leads the ongoing “CaffeÌ and Conversazione” group at the Norwalk Library, and Vini, Vitti, Dici, an Italian conversation group/cultural salon.

Born in Brooklyn of Italian immigrants, Tinto graduated cum laude from Barnard College, where she was the Columbia University Italian Cultural Club’s vice president. She also studied at the UniversitaÌ per Stranieri in Perugia, Italy. Currently a member of the Barnard Business and Professional Women board of directors, she previously served three terms on Barnard’s alumni association board, where she earned the school’s 2016 award for service.

“We are delighted and fortunate to have Pat as our National President to help guide the expansion of our organization during this challenging time,” NOIAW chair Maria Tamburri said. “During the last year, Pat has led the way from Connecticut in reshaping in-person programs to virtual events reaching hundreds of more members across the continent and overseas. Her enthusiasm and dedication to our Italian culture and proven organizational skills enrich and benefit all.”

“I’m deeply honored to have been elected to this post in the same year that this pre-eminent Italian American organization celebrates its 40th anniversary,” Tinto said. “I look forward to collaborating with the members of the board in advancing the role of all women and welcoming the next generation of leaders to our community.”

Info about NOIAW, including their upcoming 40th anniversary virtual gala, is at 40th Anniversary – National Organization of Italian American Women (noiaw.org).

Planting trees in Ludlow Park

Trees will be planted at Ludlow Park this spring, providing shade and buffering the park’s playground from traffic on Gregory Boulevard, according to a press release. A grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) COVID-19 Recovery Fund will foot the bill.

Erica Kipp, the Norwalk Community College environmental science professor who chairs Norwalk’s Tree Advisory Committee “was instrumental in helping secure the grant.”

“Trees not only provide a myriad of environmental benefits, tree-planting initiatives serve to strengthen community bonds through shared experiences as we work towards a common goal,” Kipp said. “Thank you NEEF for supporting our vision for a greener Norwalk.”

More seating will also be installed in the park.

The planting will occur later this spring during the City’s usual tree planting season, and will be followed by a ribbon cutting.

“Anything we can do to help improve our tree canopy, especially at our much used and much loved parks, is a real win for the entire community. I appreciate the Tree Advisory Committee for all their hard work to protect and expand our tree canopy, and thank Erica Kipp for helping bring this project to Norwalk. It’s going to make a big difference at Ludlow Park,” said Mayor Harry Rilling.

Sharpen your resume

“How To Create a Great Resume,” is the topic of a free interactive Zoom seminar slated for 1 – 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, according to a press release from sponsor Norwalk Public Library. Conducted by The American Job Center Career Coach, the session will discuss such topics as current resume styles and standards, attention-getting techniques, and pitfalls to avoid,

Registration is here. For more info, email [email protected]

Live in 06855?

A special “Community Shredder Event” for East Norwalk residents will take place 9 a.m.-noon Saturday April 24 at the East Norwalk Library parking lot, 51 Van Zant Street, according to a press release from sponsor East Norwalk Neighborhood Association. Up to two paper bags or banker boxes full of residential documents (no business or commercial) will be shredded for free when you show proof of your 06855 home address. Additional containers will be charged $5 each (cash or check only, no credit cards), as will all containers from non-East Norwalk residents.

The East Norwalk Library’s hours for curbside and appointment are:

Monday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Wednesday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday closed

Call (203) 838-0408 to make a 45-minute appointment to check out books and DVDs, use the computer, make copies, print, scan, and fax. Face masks are required. There is no indoor seating, and no public rest rooms.

For further info, visit the Library’s website at East Norwalk Association Library, or email [email protected]