Tips for civil discourse, a sober concert & a look at CT historical minutiae

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

‘ Persuade , don’t preach’

, don’t preach’ ‘ Goodstock ,’ a substance-free hip hop concert

,’ a substance-free hip hop concert ‘Secret Connecticut’ at Lockwood-Mathews

Healing the divide

Techniques for avoiding increased polarization when listening and talking to those with whom we disagree will be advanced by writer/market researcher Karen Tibbals 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, either on Zoom or in person at the Quaker Meeting House, 317 New Canaan Road, Wilton.

Tibbals, author of Persuade, Don’t Preach, will cite recent social psychology research into why people differ, why particular groups of people focus on certain issues, and why typical tactics fail to bridge the gap.

Register by email to [email protected] The Meeting for Worship 10-11 a.m. will precede Tibbals’ talk, and can be accessed with the same link. Folks attending in person should bring a lawn chair, and can expect social distancing,

‘Goodstock’

Wall Street Theater will host “Goodstock,” a substance-and-alcohol-free hip hop concert on Saturday May 15, according to a press release.

Scheduled performers are:

B-RAiN

Joe Nester

KC Makes Music

REM ONE

Colicchie

All five are in recovery.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7. All Connecticut and CDC guidelines will be adhered to, including maximum attendance capacity which is said to be 225.

Tickets are at goodstock2021.eventbrite.com (General admission $28, or VIP $78). A live stream is also available for $25 at https://wallstreettheater.live/#!/landingPage/GoodStock.

The show is being staged by Connecticut-based nonprofit The Glorious Recovery Foundation, a substance-free event promotion organization helmed by Aleksandra Bembnista and Dorota Trojak. Info about the Foundation is at GloriousRecovery.org, or you can email [email protected]

Healy to share historical tidbits

Connecticut’s little-known historical minutiae will be explored in a free online illustrated talk by award-winning author/travel writer Anastasia “Stasha” Mills Healy at 2 p.m. Sunday May 16, according to a press release from sponsor Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.

Greenwich resident Healy’s new book Secret Connecticut: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure points out that Connecticut had the world’s first pay phone and phone book, that a certain Connecticut hotel room contains a helicopter, and that Fairfield resident Gustave Whitehead flew two years before the Wright Brothers.

A former staffer at Condé Nast Traveler, Fodor’s, and Travel Agent who has also freelanced for Time Out and Frommer’s, Healy has visited 64 countries as well as each of the 50 continental United States. Free registration for her talk is said to be at www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, or by calling (203) 838-9799 ext. 4. Healy’s new book is said to be available at the Museum’s Gift Shop or by emailing [email protected]

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum welcomes donations to support its programs. Supporters include founding patron The Estate of Mrs. Cynthia Clark Brown, leadership patron The Sealark Foundation, 2021 season distinguished benefactors The City of Norwalk and The Maurice Goodman Foundation, and 2021 distinguished benefactor for education The Daphne Seybolt Culpeper Memorial Foundation, Inc.