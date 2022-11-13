TMP to debut Wall Street concepts; a ‘SoNo Holiday Extravaganza’

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalkers can weigh in on the new Wall Street Area Concept Design to be unveiled by the Transportation, Mobility and Parking Department (TMP), Monday, Nov. 14 from 5 until 6 p.m. at the “Second Wall Street Corridor Design Charrette Meeting and Open House” at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., 2nd floor meeting room. The design uses input rendered last June by over 350 residents, business owners, and leaders. An open house from 6 until 8 p.m. will follow the one-hour presentation, according to a news release, Mayor Harry Rilling will be on hand.

Get ready for Norwalk’s first “SoNo Holiday Extravaganza,” a free family event sponsored by the Parking Authority and Laz Parking on Sunday Nov. 20 from 3 until 7 p.m., on 50 Washington Street at North Main Street. A news release promises a tree-lighting ceremony, Hanukkah celebration, a DJ, and a Roton Middle School Chorale performance. Kids can enjoy a merry-go-round, petting zoo, horse-drawn carriage rides, games, and a visit with Santa who’ll arrive upon the rooftop of SoNo 50.

Here’s the schedule:

3 – 4:15 – Fun and Games inside.

3:30 – 4 – Roton Middle School Chorale concert.

3 – 7 – Horse-drawn carriage rides, petting zoo and DJ

4:30 – Santa arrives and greets the kids

5 – Tree lighting

5 – 7 – Fun and Games inside

Norwalk Public Library Adult Services Manager Cynde Lahey and her team recently hosted more than 100 scribes at the Sixth Annual Indy and Local Author Celebration, a two-day event at the Main Library on Belden Avenue.

Lahey said “The authors are grateful for these celebrations. Writing is a solo occupation. The writers are grateful for the ability to socialize with each other.” She hopes that the public will stop by the Main Library to visit the local authors corner.

“Most self-published authors do not have agents or publicists,” said Library Director Sherelle Harris. “What I love about this celebration is that the library fills these roles for a weekend. I have read a few of the books in past years and I was impressed with the talent and the stories.”

The Eagles Club graciously allowed the authors to park in their adjacent Mott Avenue lot, enabling easy movement of their books to and from the Library.

Mayor Harry Rilling said, “I want to thank the Library for hosting the City’s 6th Annual Indie and Local Author Celebration, as well as all the authors who came to Norwalk and spent time with our community. We especially appreciate these authors taking the time to read to and share their knowledge and their stories

Library literacy volunteers said to make a difference

A news release from the Library lauded Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteers Coordinator Shelly Yong and tutors Barbara Scheer and Tamar Mays for their use of the Orton-Gillingham approach to impart English language abilities helpful in “navigating the area, learning the transportation system, looking for jobs and more.” In October, Yong, Scheer, and Mays attended the 2022 Connecticut Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages conference at Sacred Heart University.

Norwalk Public Library Director Sherelle Harris said, “During my first term on the Norwalk Board of Education in 2013 I was concerned about reading and having a system in place to detect reading issues like dyslexia by second/third grades while also enhancing the abilities of those who were already proficient. I learned about the Orton-Gillingham approach. I thought this was promising and mentioned it to then Superintendent Dr. Adamowski. A year ago Barbara Scheer completed and application to volunteer with GNLV. When I learned that she had Orton-Gillingham training I knew she would be great an asset to the program…It is not, however, an inexpensive program; therefore, I was grateful that they allowed me the opportunity to have one tutor take classes with them.”

Yong, who teaches online classes to Chinese students, was recently named Teacher of the Yearby Hua Xia Chinese School. She said, “I am thankful every day for the opportunity to work with such a wonderful group of tutors and students. I really enjoy the work that we are doing especially when I can see how much the students benefit from it. It brings them closer and closer to achieving their goals.”

Mayor Harry Rilling thanked “all of our dedicated Greater Norwalk Literacy Volunteer Tutors who volunteer their time to helping our ESL community thrive in all areas of their lives. They are in integral part of our community and are deeply valued.”