To mask or not to mask – the choice should be yours

Last year, our country faced the worst public health crisis in decades. We watched, we listened, we obeyed, we socially distanced, we gave up our liberties, and we wore masks for the greater good. We shut down. “Stay home for 14 days to slow the spread,” they said. Then, “get the vaccine and you can ditch the masks,” they said. After over 160 million Americans and 100% of the vulnerable population aged 65+ in Connecticut, took the vaccine, yet we’re right back to square one of Authoritarian control.

I am shocked that Harry Rilling is acting as every other Democrat mayor to re-institute mask mandates. As your mayor, I would not enforce any mask mandates on you. This decision lacks any real scientific evidence that a mask prevents the spread of this virus. Even the box in which widely used disposable masks come has a warning that states, “This product is not a respirator and will not provide any protection against COVID-19 or other viruses.” N95 respirators, named for their ability to filter 95% or more of tiny particles, are the mainstay of protection against airborne pathogens. Anything less than a one-time use properly fitted N95 mask provides little to no protection as virus particles can penetrate surgical and cloth masks (widely used to comply) easily.

Why, during this entire pandemic, did no doctor, politician, or news outlet promote the benefits of increasing our Vitamin D intake, exercising, eating a healthy diet, and getting fresh air to strengthen our immune systems? I remember when they said, “Stay home for two weeks to slow the spread.” How quickly two weeks turned into a full year of lockdowns! What’s next? More mandates and lockdowns? Vaccine Passports? Shutting down Norwalk City Hall for another year? Shutting down schools again?

The vaccine was never meant to eliminate the virus completely, which is impossible to do for viral influenza and coronaviruses. Viruses mutate and create new variants over time, especially when they have animal reservoirs (hosts) – this is why there is an annual flu shot, which I suspect there will now be an annual Covid shot. The vaccine was introduced to reduce symptoms, limit the severity of the virus, if infected, and prevent death. Additionally, those who are unvaccinated and have been previously infected with the virus have a natural immunity that is equal to that of the vaccine, according to the Cleveland Clinic Covid-19 Study. We need to realize that Covid is here to stay, similar to the flu virus.

This mandate is the first shot fired across the bow of freedom by Harry and other Democrat mayors to reinstitute government mandates and shutdowns to “Slow the Spread.” It will undoubtedly lead to additional restrictions, limitations, and rollbacks of our civil rights that we can never allow again. For children, I stand for a parent’s freedom of choice. I believe the parent, rather than the government, should ultimately make the decision whether or not their child wears a mask. The government has no business mandating that.

Norwalk is currently around 70% vaccinated (100% of residents 65+), a number close to the hurdle for herd immunity per Dr. Fauci. According to the Mayor’s update on Aug. 6, we have had ZERO deaths since July 15, only 89 new cases since July 29 (no hospitalizations), and a -1 decrease in hospitalizations for all of Fairfield County of which there are currently 40 hospitalizations countywide. Our case rate in Norwalk is 10.1 per 100,000, with no rise in hospitalizations.

As your mayor, I will not mandate anything that would restrict the rights of individual choice and freedom. Covid-19 should no longer disrupt our businesses, way of life, or our freedoms. The collateral damage of the shutdowns, school closures, and mandates have destroyed our lives enough. If it was about your health, those in power would have promoted strengthening your immune system rather than restricting your civil rights to freedom of choice.

Jonathan Riddle

Republican candidate for Norwalk Mayor