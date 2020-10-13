Tony Mobilia, 1939-2020, Norwalk volunteer

NORWALK, Conn. — Tony Mobilia, a prominent member of the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission, died suddenly Friday at age 81.

“I have the sad duty to report the loss of one of our fine upstanding citizens in the city of Norwalk,” Mayor Harry Rilling said at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. “…He was a Norwalk man of true service. He served his country in the Army during Vietnam. He served as city in many capacities over the 50 years that he and his family lived here.”

Mobilia died of heart failure, his obituary states. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy, and two sons, Anthony III of San Jose, Calif., and Philip of Miramar, Fla.

Mobilia was former Harbor Management Commission Chairman and was serving as its treasurer as well as chairman of the Walk Bridge Committee.

“He was a great man who put our community first in his work on the Harbor Commission. His dedication is unmatched and Norwalk will miss his guidance and leadership for years to come,” Dori Wilson wrote on his tribute wall.

“One of the finest human beings I have ever met. Truly a gift to be his friend,” Tony D’Andrea wrote.

“Tony was a dear man, curious and observant, artistic, fun-loving, quietly committed to his family, church, and community. He left this world softly on his last sail of the season. ‘Home is the hunter, home from the hill, And the sailor, home from the sea,’” Eileen and John Harrington wrote.

Mobilia had been an art director at several New York City advertising firms and retired from Grey Advertising in 2001 as Vice President, Creative Supervisor, the obituary states. It continues:

“Born in Brooklyn, son of the late Anthony and Amelia (Pazzani) Mobilia, Tony served in the Army during the Viet Nam War and moved to Norwalk with his family in 1971. He quickly became involved in Norwalk on the waterfront and art scene. He bought a sailboat, Mobility, and loved to sail on Long Island Sound. He joined the Norwalk Power Squadron, later called the Norwalk Sail and Power Squadron, and rose to commander. He was appointed by the Mayor and City Council to the Harbor Commission, serving a term as it’s chair before taking on his other leadership duties. Tony also served as advisor and Committee chair for Sea Explorer Ship Six.

“As an artist, Tony was a member of the St. Philip Artists Guild (SPAG). He and fellow artists took part in a range of artistic activities, including painting canvasses in oils, watercolors and acrylics. His most recent favorite projects were the Traffic Graphic public arts projects on utility boxes around the city with fellow SPAGers. Their latest effort, this summer, was the utility box featuring colorful musical instruments on the traffic island opposite the Norwalk Public Library.

“Another favorite project over the past decade or so was St. Philip’s Midnight Run, in which parishioners collect food, clothing and other supplies for distribution to homeless men and women in New York City.

“A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 16, 10 a.m., at St. Philip Roman Catholic Church, 25 France Street, Norwalk, CT 06851. Interment will be private. Magner Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The family requests that gifts in lieu of flowers be sent to St. Philip Church or Norwalk Sail and Power Squadron, 8 Strawberry Ridge Rd., Ridgefield, CT, 06877, c/o Les White.

“His passion for the water and boating were only matched by his love of art,” Rilling said Tuesday. “He was a kind and gentle man, and he will be missed.”

Seating for the Funeral Mass will be limited, reservations can be made by visiting the church’s website. It will also be livestreamed.