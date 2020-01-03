Quantcast

Top 10 2019

The SoNo Collection, in November.

NORWALK, Conn. – Here’s a list of best read stories for 2019:

  1. Tenants line up for SoNo Collection, except on third floor
  2. Norwalk Police to honor ailing Ramirez
  3. R.I.P. Tim Currie, 1953-2019
  4. State finds Norwalk violated SpEd laws, NPS says violations ‘not substantive’ 
  5. Rilling wins reelection, Democrats crush Republicans again
  6. Norwalk business owner asks: Is this a mistake?
  7. Adamowski tops 2018 list of Norwalk salaries
  8. Norwalk officials: Milligan demolitions illegal, unsafe
  9. Norwalk NAACP leader condemns Barbis anew after alleged email lands
  10. Kimmel resigns from Board of Education, leaves Democratic Party

 

Ordinarily, this is a list of 10 but let’s see what’s next on the list:

 

Yes, there are two “13s.” They are actually a tie, as the wayfinding story has more pageviews but the Kendall story has more unique pageviews.

