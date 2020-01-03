Top 10 2019
NORWALK, Conn. – Here’s a list of best read stories for 2019:
- Tenants line up for SoNo Collection, except on third floor
- Norwalk Police to honor ailing Ramirez
- R.I.P. Tim Currie, 1953-2019
- State finds Norwalk violated SpEd laws, NPS says violations ‘not substantive’
- Rilling wins reelection, Democrats crush Republicans again
- Norwalk business owner asks: Is this a mistake?
- Adamowski tops 2018 list of Norwalk salaries
- Norwalk officials: Milligan demolitions illegal, unsafe
- Norwalk NAACP leader condemns Barbis anew after alleged email lands
- Kimmel resigns from Board of Education, leaves Democratic Party
Ordinarily, this is a list of 10 but let’s see what’s next on the list:
- (11) NPS accused of depriving employees of pay
- (12) Norwalk officials downplay lack of wayfinding as SoNo Collection opening nears
- (13a) Norwalk teachers rep speak out against Kendall experiment
- (13b) Complex mall appraisal expected to reap what’s been expected for Norwalk
- (15) NPS sees ‘fairly large influx’ of immigrant students
Yes, there are two “13s.” They are actually a tie, as the wayfinding story has more pageviews but the Kendall story has more unique pageviews.