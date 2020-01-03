Quantcast

Like them or hate them, NancyOnNorwalk stories get comments.

NORWALK, Conn. — Here’s the top 10 commented on stories of 2019:

  1. NPS sees ‘fairly large influx’ of immigrant students 73
  2. Opinion: Norwalk is keeping its charm while enhancing its assets 69
  3. Cinema’s expected demise inspires blame game 64
  4. Should we kill the comments section? 58
  5. Camacho accuses Brinton campaign of violating state law 57
  6. Committee vote sends Wall Street Place plan to full Council 53
  7. Norwalk officials: Milligan demolitions illegal, unsafe 52
  8. Garden Cinemas owner confirms theater is being sold 52
  9. Norwalk Republicans set to lose heavy-hitter incumbents, work to line up candidates 50
  10. Norwalk Police to honor ailing Ramirez 47

