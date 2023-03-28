Tornado devastates Western Mississippi

By now everyone has heard about the vicious tornado that tour through western Mississippi on Friday, destroying counties and leaving 26 people dead (one in Alabama). People in this area are on the Mississippi River and at the opening of Yazoo River. For my family and friends, it brought back memories of the horrific devastation Hurricane Katrina dealt New Orleans, Louisiana.

One of my (Alpha Kappa Alpha) Sorority sisters, a former Westport resident and Brien McMahon High School teacher now residing in Los Angeles, said she’d only heard about it on CNN this afternoon.

Eric Lawson who lives in the area has been involved since the onset. Eric took the pictures included with this article on what he calls day three. The one with the American flag surrounded by the obliteration tugged at my heart. I took pictures of the New Orleans after Katrina hit. The devastation is the same.

Mississippi has had overwhelming contributions of food and water. He said at present most people need:

Baby formula

Batteries

Cleaning supplies

Clothes and shoes

Diapers and wipes

Feminine supplies

Laundry detergent

Manual can openers

Paper products

Pet carriers

Pet food

Personal hygiene items

Sunday afternoon he spent time at the Service Lumber Company site as they prepared for people to pick up boards and tarps to cover what is left of their homes. They are having to find places to relocate all of the survivors.

If anyone wants to help, please contact the local Red Cross for those counties; Wes Central MS United Way, FEMA, MEMA and the National Guard are currently on site and the E-911 is acting as the call center for Vicksburg/Warren County, Rolling Fork, Sharkey and Humphries counties. The National Guard Armory/Civic Center (19719 US 61, Rolling Fork, Miss. 35159) and Crossway Church (1825 US 61 South, Vicksburg, Miss. 39180) are also handling donations.

Rowayton resident Lauriston Avery said that the Rowayton United Methodist Church is accepting donations through United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) for the Western Mississippi residents as well as for Turkey and Syria.

It is an amazing effort that is going on, a Godly display of unity and compassion. Sadly, however, as of this writing on Sunday afternoon, they are still digging people out from the debris.

Sherelle Harris