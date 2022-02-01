‘Tough decisions’ on tap as Norwalk wrestles with debt decisions

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is on track to lose its Triple A bond rating within two years, according to Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz.

Dachowitz issued this warning as various City bodies begin considering the 2022-23 capital budget in light of the expensive efforts to upgrade Norwalk’s public-school buildings. Those needs are long overdue, two Common Council members said, questioning the wisdom of avoiding the decline to a Double A rating, given the tradeoffs involved. Others say they want to maintain the Triple A rating.

It’s challenging, given the many school construction expenses. Council President Thomas Livingston (D-District E) reviewed this last week, as the Council approved a rejiggering of existing capital budget projects to enable the building of a new South Norwalk neighborhood school, cancelling the failed plan to build a new school behind the Nathaniel Ely preschool center.

“In just the last approximately four years, the city has approved a number of projects, including the new Lower School at Ponus at $43 million, the Jefferson renovate-as-new project at $33 million, the new Cranbury school, estimated $45 million, and the Naramake kitchen project, which is about three and a half million dollars,” Livingston said. “So that adds up to a total of $124.5 million, just for those four projects. If you add in this project, we’re about $200 million, just for these new school projects in the last four years. And that doesn’t even include the proposed Norwalk High School. So I think it really shows a commitment on the city towards the school buildings.”

Again, the South Norwalk school is not a new expense. The Ely project’s the funding was approved in 2017 and the funds have been redirected to a new plan, which hinges on buying property. Council members also gave the legal department a greenlight to negotiate for an unnamed parcel.

And the estimate for a South Norwalk neighborhood school has decreased, from the $76 million mentioned in November to the $72 million number Council members approved last week. This may fluctuate, given the property acquisition issue and a potential need to improve sidewalks in the area, Building and Facilities Manager Alan Lo said. The school construction is eligible for 22% state reimbursement.

The Council Finance Committee is reviewing existing capital budget projects, an update on “each line item and how much has been spent, how much is still available,” Finance Committee Chairman Greg Burnett said at the Jan. 13 Council Finance Committee meeting.

“We’ve had dialogue, consistent dialogue, as it relates to concerns with the capital budget, current capital budget, and in particular future spending because of … (a desire to) not create a situation where we’re spending more than we can borrow.”

Burnett said the City wants to “create a stable financial posture that will be looked favorable by the rating agencies and also maintaining our Triple A bond rating that we have, which is which is really a great thing to have. So we have to make some tough decisions in terms of what projects we definitely prioritize and need to take forward and what projects we might have to put on hold, as well as what projects we might have to say.”

“When I walked in almost three years ago, I discovered that we had many capital projects that were approved, for which we had not yet borrowed funds,” Dachowitz said, explaining that this is due to IRS rules.

“You’re not allowed to borrow more than you need for a project. And you’re not allowed to borrow for a longer period of time, and is reasonably necessary to use the funds to, let’s say, construct a structure,” Dachowitz said.

The Finance Department has been asking department heads every quarter for an update on expected cash flow due to capital projects, Dachowitz said, providing a spreadsheet to Council members. It included expected reimbursements; while Norwalk expects to spend about $50 million on the Norwalk High School project, it’s listed as $189 million, he said.

All told, the City needs to bond $220 million for work that has already been approved, including projects for the Water Pollution Control Authority (WPCA) and the Parking Authority, which will repay the money through user fees, Dachowitz said.

“This is a very big obligation. Everyone has already gone through the process of proposing, recommending and getting approval for all of these projects,” he said.

He asked City departments and the Board of Education if projects could be deferred or eliminated but the results were “really it’s too little, it doesn’t make a difference.” So he’s “resigned” to bonding about $30 million a year for seven years to cover what’s already been approved.

“This is really hard and challenging. There are many projects, there are many things that are very worthy. The problem is we don’t have enough resources for everything,” he said.

Dachowitz said he’d hoped that ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds could cover some of the expected and approved expenses but City leaders realized that flooding mitigation was a critical need across the city.

“That’s the wise investment, you’re always trying to invest the money to get the biggest return on investment,” Dachowitz said. “The problem is, how do you calculate that?… I think, if we have fewer flooding zones, and the value of the properties go up, and then that helps us with our grand list.”

In collaboration with a financial advisor, Dachowitz has determined that Triple A rated Connecticut cities have a debt service is about 10% of the operating budget and Norwalk is at 9.5%, he said.

It’s expected that inflation will continue “and if we lose that Triple A bond rating, we’re going to have to pay a premium,” Dachowich said. “What will that do to our debt service? I guarantee you, we will go from nine-and-a-half to 13-and-a-half or 15 in the next five to 10 years.”

He said, “Based on everything I know, if we don’t make any changes, we will lose that Triple A bond rating in two years or less. I guarantee it.”

Council member Nora Niedzielski-Eichner (D-At Large) asked if Norwalk could do “balloon bonding,” attempting to capitalize on today’s low interest rates.

“We get into a capacity issue. We can’t build three schools at the same time, we can’t do everything at once, there’s a limit to what we can handle,” Dachowitz said.

Niedzielski-Eichner suggested that at the current interest rates, Norwalk would spend up to $200,000 a year more on its bonds if it were Double A.

That would be over a 30-year bond, Dachowitz replied.

“In the scheme of $50 million, that’s not a lot of money,” she said, advocating for “frank conversation” about risks versus benefits.

Some of the flooding issues date to the 1970s and, “our infrastructure has seriously deteriorated,” Niedzielski-Eichner said. “So at a certain point, the things have to be done. And if the question is, getting them done sooner actually saves us more money in the long run. Is that a valid choice?”

Having a Triple A rating while pushing expenses down the road as they become more expensive carries the risk of the infrastructure problems developing into an emergency, like a bridge collapsing, she said.

“I understand from everybody telling me that there was underinvestment in the past. Past is past, we can’t change it. I’m just saying financially, I look at the numbers,” Dachowitz said.

Adding the new projects to the already approved ones may mean an additional $75 million in debt per year, Dachowitz said.

“That’s why I predict within two years, we’ll lose that Triple A rating.”

“The fact that we’re having discussion, and we’re aware of it, is trying to resolve the situation, or at least get a better handle on it, as opposed to letter letting it spiral out of control,” Burnett said. “… the bottom line is some difficult, thoughtful decisions need to be made in order to improve our situation.”

Dachowitz is issuing a recommended capital budget today. He said, “I expect the debt service to go up.”