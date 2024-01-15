‘Tough for a Girl’ to air at Norwalk Film Festival

Female Norwalk students compete at wrestling in JD Freda’s 2023 documentary short Tough For a Girl. Produced under the auspices of Norwalk Public School Communications, the film is said to probe “community, female empowerment, equality in sports and sports funding.” According to a news release, it’ll have its World Premiere during the Norwalk Film Festival’s “Best Documentary Shorts” segment on Saturday Jan. 20 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Wall Street Theater. Director Freda discusses the film at JD Freda – Google Search. Festival details are at Norwalk Film Festival. Get tickets at Norwalk Film Festival Tickets, Norwalk | Eventbrite.
