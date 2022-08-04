Tour Wall Street; The value of breastfeeding; Art exhibit

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Amid legal battling over the future of Norwalk’s Wall Street area, a two-hour walking tour of the neighborhood followed by a restaurant tasting reception at Wall Street Theater is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday Sept. 25. A news release from event sponsor Norwalk Preservation Trust said that Wall Street’s 42 buildings include the Gothic Revival Church built in 1860, Carnegie Library, and The Printing House. Buy tickets at norwalkpreservation.org.

“Early Bird” tickets are available through Sunday Aug. 28 at $45 each. Tickets bought after that date will cost $55. Preservation Trust members will be emailed a promo discount code enabling a $40 ticket price.

August is National Breastfeeding Month, and a Norwalk Health Department news release says that the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 100% breastfeeding for the baby’s first six months, followed by at least six more months with complementary foods added. Babies fed breast milk exclusively during the first six months of life are said to be less prone to a wide range of chronic maladies including ear infections, diarrhea, asthma, obesity, and respiratory illnesses. Moreover, breastfeeding is said to lower a mother’s risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Norwalk Health Department has private breastfeeding space available at its 137 East Ave. headquarters.

The Health Department suggests that moms can meet the challenges of breastfeeding by forming a support team comprised of specially skilled consultants, healthcare professionals, childcare providers, family, friends, and employers.

The World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action: www.worldbreastfeedingweek.org

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/breastfeeding/index.htm

CT Breastfeeding Coalition: http://www.breastfeedingct.org/

The Norwalk Health Department WIC Program: http://www.norwalkct.org/768/Women-Infants-Children-WIC

Breastfeeding USA: https://breastfeedingusa.org/

La Leche League International: https://www.llli.org/

WIC Breastfeeding support https://wicbreastfeeding.fns.usda.gov/

Where Do We Go From Here? a new exhibit of paintings by Iyaba Ibo Mandingo and six supporting artists will have its opening reception at The Norwalk Art Space, located at 455 West Ave., from 6 until 9 p.m. Thursday Aug. 18 according to a news release. Festivities will include a new performance piece by Mandingo and composer/pianist Heshima Moja at 7.

Subsequent Art Space events featuring Iyaba Ibo Mandingo include “Creative Happy Hours” from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25 and Thursday Sep. 15; Artist Talk/Q&A from 2 until 3:30 p.m.; Sunday Aug. 8 and Artist Workshop/Puppet Performance from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday Sep. 17 and Sunday Sep. 18.

Sunday Music On The Patio from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. will be offered at the Art Space (weather permitting}:

Aug. 7 : Dan Carlucci , singer/songwriter

: , singer/songwriter Aug. 14 & 28: Matthias Schmidt & Alex Smith, jazz

Matthias Schmidt & Alex Smith, jazz Aug. 21: Julia Autumn Ford, singer/songwriter

Food and drinks are available at the Art Space Café, operated by renowned chef Bill Talbe (The Whelk).

Art Space admission is always free. The gallery and café are open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Website is at HOME | TheNorwalkArtSpace