Town Hall Meeting to organize against racism in Westport and Fairfield County

By


The Connecticut NAACP State Conference and the Greater Norwalk NAACP Branch announce a Town Hall Meeting scheduled to address concerns and experiences related to racism in the community. The event will take place on Thursday, May 9th, 2024, at 6pm at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation 10 Lyons Plain Rd, Westport.

Individuals throughout Fairfield County are invited to participate and voice their perspectives on combating racism in our society. The initiative stems from recent allegations around incidents of racist bullying, which have deeply affected families in the Westport community.

Many families courageously shared their experiences of alleged racist incidents targeting their children in the Westport School District during a recent Board of Education meeting. Their testimonies shed light on the urgent need to address systemic racism and discrimination within educational institutions and the community.

This event aims to create a platform for open dialogue, advocacy, and solidarity against racism. It will provide a space for community members to share their stories, offer support, and advocate for meaningful change to combat racism.

The Town Hall Meeting will serve as a collective effort to address racism as a community-wide issue and promote inclusivity, equity, and respect for all individuals. Join us on May 9th to stand together against racism and work towards a more just society.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Norwalk NAACP President, Brenda Penn-Williams or 1st Vice President, Mark McElveen, at (203) 857-9940

Speak up for CT’s raptors & other wildlife on Earth Day
Heartsick to watch YMCA demolition
I’m still here
