Tracey Magnet School is CT’s only “School of Character”

Tracey Magnet School has been named a “State School of Character” by global nonprofit ethics advocates Character.org. It is the only Connecticut school to be designated as such, and is being considered for elevation to “National School of Character.”

Last fall, a Tracey staff contingent presented at Character.org’s national forum in Washington D.C., and were given the “Promising Practice” award. According to a news release, Character.org judges schools by applying 11 proprietary “principles of character” to “the school’s academics, the family component, community partnerships through service learning, and developing the whole child through social and emotional learning.”

Tracey Principal Lindsay Esposito said “It is an honor that Tracey is a trailblazer for social and emotional learning, not only in Norwalk, but as Connecticut’s only certified School of Character. Working together, our strong school community will continue to shape generations of individuals who not only excel academically but contribute positively to society. Character, in its essence, is the sum of a person’s qualities, values, beliefs, and behaviors that define who they are and how they interact with the world. It is the moral compass that guides one’s actions, decisions, and relationships.”

