Tracey recognized for ‘Promising Practices of Character’

Screenshot from Character.org.

Tracey Magnet School’s student Character Education Progress Reports recently won the school recognition for “Promising Practices of Character” from global ethics promoting institution Character.org. The reports are said to measure students’ PRINT progress, PRINT being Tracey’s acronym for Problem Solving, Respect, Integrity, Neighborliness and Taking Responsibility.

In November, Tracey staffers Kevin Downing (school social worker), Kristen Penta (character education coach), and Robert Riddell (library media specialist) will hold forth on social-emotional learning and service learning when Character.org honors the school at their 30th Anniversary International Forum.