Tracey turnover: Moore set to be schools’ principal, Allen appointed as interim leader

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is shuffling its deck, sending Tracey Elementary School’s new Principal, Brenda Brush, to work in Central Office, replacing her temporarily with former Briggs High School principal Marie Allen and making Lynne Moore permanent Tracey principal in June.

Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella announced this in a Tuesday email to Tracey parents. Brush “will support the district’s Curriculum and Instruction department at Central Office in the area of mathematics.”

Moore was removed from her post as West Rocks Middle School principal in 2018 under then-Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Steven Adamowski and transferred to Norwalk High School. In August, she sued NPS, Adamowski and the City, alleging racial discrimination, age discrimination and retaliation.

Moore is also Norwalk Association of School Administrators (NASA) president; the lawsuit alleged Moore had been retaliated against for having defended Allen in a grievance process. Moore was born in 1945 and her replacement at West Rocks, Adam Reynolds, was under 40, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit was settled in January, according to the federal courts website.

It’s been a bit rocky for Tracey families: last year, some parents were shocked when then-Principal Theresa Rangel left the district altogether to become director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Naugatuck Public Schools. Rangel had been Tracey’s principal for six years.

Michelle Tiani, then a Tracey School Governance Council member, said Tracey’s CISD (Curriculum and Instruction Site Director) was part of the principal succession plan but “was appointed as an interim principal at another school in the last few months of the school year and ultimately became permanent in that role.”

The roles were filled just 10 days before the school year began. Brush came to Norwalk from Greenwich Public Schools, where she had served as assistant principal at the Julian Curtiss Magnet School since 2013 and before that been district math coordinator, according to a news release.

Lindsay Esposito was named the school’s CISD. She had been Tracey’s literacy instructional coach for a year, a news release said.

Allen is Tracey’s principal as of today, March 30, according to Estrella. She will work alongside Esposito to “ensure a positive finish to the school year for all students,” Estrella said.

Allen had been assistant principal at Brien McMahon High School. She came to Norwalk Public Schools in 2008 after working “in various positions within the Houston Independent School District,” and “has broad experience across grade levels,” Estrella said.

Joe Devellis, longtime Assistant Principal at Roton and West Rocks, is assuming Allen’s duties at Brien McMahon, according to a post on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education.

Moore “joined Norwalk Public Schools in 1998 as principal at West Rocks Middle School, where she worked with many former Tracey students and families,” Estrella said. She’s “an experienced NPS administrator known for creating a nurturing environment and caring deeply about her students.”

Estrella said, “Dr. Moore and Dr. Allen will work closely together over the summer to ensure a smooth transition for the start of the upcoming school year, with the support of district leaders as needed. I am confident that Tracey Magnet School will be in capable and experienced hands!”

Norwalk Federation of Teachers President Mary Yordon has said that “high turnover of staff has an impact, because it takes time to develop solid working relationships. These relationships are essential to high functioning schools.”