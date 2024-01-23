Traffic News: Updates on Chestnut Street partial closures; Rowayton Elementary School speed limits

Screengarbv from Monday’s Traffic Authority meeting.

The Norwalk Traffic Authority tabled a proposal from the Department of Public Works that would make Chestnut Street into a temporary one-way road.

Vanessa Valadares, Chief of Operations and Public Works, had requested the temporary one-way authorization to allow for underground utility and other work to take place related to the South Norwalk transit-oriented development infrastructure improvement project.

“We do understand that the traffic will flow better during construction if we keep it one way,” she told the Authority at its meeting Monday.

Valadares said that they met with residents and organizations, particularly Side by Side Charter School, which is in the area to let them know about the temporary one-way.

But Mayor Harry Rilling, an Authority member, asked to table the request for a month due to questions from a local business owner who has trucks that pass through the area.

“There’s a gentleman that has a business with several large trucks and earlier I met with him and he expressed concerns about where his trucks would be able to go if Chestnut street was one way,” he said.

While Valadares said that the trucks would be able to access the area from South Main Street to Monroe and that it would only require the trucks to make a turn around the block, Rilling recommended that they table the item to get a little more information.

Rilling said that the owner was concerned about some of the potential lefthand turns a truck might have to make and that they would struggle to fit on roads like Ely Avenue.

Valadares had proposed construction activity starting on Chestnut in May, so Rilling said that they had another month to get some more information before needing to give an official 60-day notification period to those in the area.

“There might only be one way to accomplish what we’re trying to accomplish,” he added.

Slower School Zone

The Traffic Authority voted unanimously to approve the Transportation, Mobility, and Parking Department’s request to send a letter to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, asking them to review the school zone around Rowayton Elementary School.

Specifically, the department is asking them to look at Roton Avenue from Wilson Avenue to McKinley Street and Wilson Avenue from Flicker Lane to Roton Avenue.

“The City proposes a 20 mph school zone with signage similar to that of other school zones throughout the City,” the letter reads. “Rowayton Elementary School begins their day at 9:05 a.m. and dismissal at 3:40 p.m. Therefore, we are requesting a school zone speed limit to be reduced between the hours of 8:30–9:30 a.m. and 3:15–4:15 p.m.”

The letter, from James Travers, TMP Director, said that the City has been “strategically” requesting speed reductions in areas where roadway improvements have been made.

“The City recently installed new roadway markings and signage along both roadways to help with speeding issues,” the letter reads. “The City believes the last steps to reduce speeds in the area are a school zone with flashers.”

Travers wrote that the new speed limit will “aid in our total transition to a safer school zone.”

