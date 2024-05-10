Transportation updates: Wall Street, Norwalk River Valley Trail, and East Avenue

A look at the Wall Street corridor in Norwalk. (Courtesy of TMP)

When will construction start on the Wall Street Corridor project? What’s the latest on the Norwalk River Valley Trail? Kyle Benjamin, a traffic analyst in Transportation, Mobility, and Parking (TMP), provided updates to the Bike/Walk Commission this week on some of the biggest projects taking place in Norwalk.

Phase 1 Wall Street construction to start this summer

“August 5 is the day of groundbreaking for construction on Phase 1,” Benjamin told the commission. “For those of you that don’t know, Phase 1 is going to be from Main Street to Brook Street so that portion of East Wall Street over there.”

This work is part of a $27 million overall project to improve the Wall Street corridor.

“We’re planning to have an overall corridor meeting around the same time—maybe a week or so after, to kind of keep all that momentum together,” Benjamin said.

At that time, the final plans will be unveiled that incorporated the public feedback from the first few community workshops.

Also in the Wall Street area, maintenance work on the Yankee Doodle Garage will be starting in the next two weeks.

“Once that work is underway, we’ll be able to get an idea of when the aesthetics work should be complete,” Benjamin said, estimating that a lot of the improvements at the garage should “be done by late fall.”

A new route for the northern section of the NRVT

The plans for the trail north of Broad Street have some challenges, despite the fact that funding for the design work was secured through a federal RAISE grant.

“The previous feasibility study had the preferred route [for the trail] going adjacent to U.S. Route 7 between Broad and Perry, and that is a shared lane on Perry underneath the Merritt,” Benjamin said. “TMP is looking into alternative routing that doesn’t parallel the highway and that doesn’t utilize a shared road segment—especially under the Perry Avenue bridge. We think that would be not amazing for cyclists.”

“I think we’d all agree,” Tanner Thompson, chair of the Bike/Walk Commission, added.

Benjamin said they have a consultant—through the grant—working on a feasibility study to see if it’s possible to take the route under U.S. 7 at Deering Pond and then crossing under the Merritt between U.S. 7 and Main Avenue.

“We have to do the feasibility study to see if it would be possible,” he said, adding that he believed going under Route 7 would be best for the route “long term.”

East Avenue corridor funding on hold

One of the cuts during this year’s capital budget process was a request from TMP for $450,000 for East Avenue corridor improvements.

“The budget was cut by 40%—we had to cut a few projects,” Benjamin said. “That was one of our top projects.”

The department had received approval for $300,000 for the project last year.

He said the commission members and members of the public who care about the East Avenue work should reach out to council members to get them to support the funding.

In the meantime, he said, they would be doing some small work on East Avenue, including some signal, sidewalk, and crosswalk improvements at East Avenue and Eversley.