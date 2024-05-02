Quantcast

Truck fire closes I-95 in Norwalk

A truck fire closed I-95 in Norwalk on Thursday, May 2. (Courtesy of Norwalk Police Department)

I-95 is closed in both directions in Norwalk as emergency responders are working to put out a massive truck fire on Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the city, shortly after 6 a.m., a petroleum truck caught fire underneath the Fairfield Avenue overpass in Norwalk. Pictures from the police department show massive clouds of black smoke engulfing the overpass.

“This will impact local roads throughout Norwalk for an extended period of time and will create heavy traffic delays,” a statement from the police department reads

In addition to I-95 being closed, Fairfield Avenue is also closed to all traffic from Connecticut Avenue to Cedar Street, according to the police department.

Officials are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes and allow for extra travel time. There’s no word from officials yet on any injuries from the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information. 

