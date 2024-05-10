Quantcast
Turtles in 4D at the Maritime Aquarium

Want to experience life through the eyes of a sea turtle? In the 12-minute whirlwind spectacle Turtle Odyssey 4D, now playing at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, lone sea turtle Benji grows into adulthood as she wends her way amidst a supporting cast of sharks, octopuses, whales, and other oceanic creatures. The trailer is on YouTube at Turtle Odyssey 4D. According to a news release, tickets cost $7 (or $6 for Aquarium members) with or without Aquarium admission.

Also continuing its run on the Aquarium screen is perennial BBC Earth favorite OCTOPUS: Blue Planet II 4D Experience.

Visit the Aquarium’s website at www.maritimeaquarium.org.

