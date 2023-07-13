Two arrested in South Norwalk home invasions

NORWALK, Conn. — Two Norwalk men are accused of being involved in several cases of burglary, robbery, and home invasion.

According to Norwalk Police:

Joseph de Jesus Tiburcio-Nunez, 18, of 261 Ely Ave. (Norwalk Police Department)

Arrested: Joseph de Jesus Tiburcio-Nunez, 18, of 261 Ely Ave.

Bond: $350,000

Case 23-29763

Burglary Third Degree/Conspiracy to Commit Burglary Third Degree
Criminal Mischief Third Degree/Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief Third Degree



Case 23-30208

Home Invasion/Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion
Robbery First Degree/Conspiracy to Commit Robbery First Degree
Larceny Third Degree/Conspiracy to Commit Larceny Third Degree
Intimidation of a Witness/Conspiracy to Commit Intimidation of a Witness



Case 23-39987

Home Invasion/Conspiracy to Commit Home Invasion

Aneudy Martinez

Aneudy Martinez, 22, of 111 Lexington Ave. (Norwalk Police Department)

Arrested: Aneudy Martinez, 22, of 111 Lexington Ave.

Case 23-29763

Burglary Third Degree/Conspiracy to Commit Burglary Third Degree
Criminal Mischief Third Degree/Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief Third Degree



Two detectives investigate

A Lexington Avenue home was burglarized May 22, police said; cash was taken, and a television and other items were damaged. A report was filed with the Norwalk Police Department on the following day.

On May 24, two men invaded the same home, taking cash and a jacket at gunpoint, the Norwalk Police news release said. A report was filed the following day. Detective Matthew Nyquist assumed the investigation.

The home was again invaded July 8, police said. One suspect had a handgun and took cash after striking the victim in the head. The incident was immediately reported and Detective Richard Ribisl assumed the investigation.

Nyquist and Ribisl determined that one suspect was involved in both home invasions, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said. They obtained search warrants and arrest warrants for Tiburcio Nunez and Martinez, which were executed early Wednesday at the suspects’ homes.

“This investigation remains open and active, and the investigators request that anyone with information contact them directly,” the news release said. “Detective Matthew Nyquist can be reached at (203)854-3034 and Detective Richard Ribisl can be reached at (203) 854-3181.”