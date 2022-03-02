Two authors; vaccinations for kids, to prevent mumps, measles, more

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Herman releasing two books

Norwalk High School Wall of Honor alumnus Michele Herman, ’75, has authored two new books slated for release this month: a novel Save The Village and a collection of poems Just Another Jack: The Private Lives of Nursery Rhymes. Herman, a widely published writer, won local accolades for her Norwalk-driven poem “To Nwk” Poem: To Nwk | Nancy on Norwalk, which she read at her NHS Wall induction in 2018. A Greenwich Village resident since 1983, the Norwalk native’s writings have appeared in The New York Times, The Sun, Ploughshares, The Hudson Review, Lilith, and other publications. Save The Village (Regal House Publishing), a New York Post “Best New Books to Read” selection, tells of an idiosyncratic actress-turned-NYC tour guide whose life is suddenly upended by a tragic incident. You can get it on Amazon at Save the Village: Herman, Michele: 9781646030811: Amazon.com: Books. Just Another Jack: The Private Lives of Nursery Rhymes (Finishing Line Press), which shines a poetic adult light on eight familiar nursery rhyme characters, can be had at Just Another Jack: The Private Lives of Nursery Rhymes by Michele Herman – Finishing Line Press.

Diamont speaking this weekend

Author Anita Diamant will appear on Saturday and Sunday March 5 and 6 at Congregation Beth El, located at 109 East Ave., Norwalk, according to a news release.

An “open-ended conversation” at 7 p.m. on Saturday March 5, focusing on Diamant’s books The Red Tent, and Period. End of Sentence, her Jewish guidebooks, and her founding of 21stcentury mikveh (Jewish ritual bath) Mayyim Hayyim. See it streamed live at www.congbethel.org, or register for live attendance (must be masked and fully vaccinated) at A Conversation with author Anita Diamant – Event – Congregation Beth El (congbethel.org). “Coffee &” will follow the program.

A “bag-packing event” at 9 a.m. on Sunday March 6 benefitting the Connecticut Department of Children and Families’ Norwalk branch. Attendees can learn about Diamant’s writings while helping 501(c)(3) organization DignityGrows provide personal hygiene products for needy youngsters. A light bagel breakfast is promised, masks and full vaccination are required, non-Jewish guests are welcome, and suggested donation is $10. Register and donate atDignityGrows with Anita Diamant – Event – Congregation Beth El (congbethel.org).

The events are co-sponsored by Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County.

Immunizations

Norwalk children and teens age 18 or younger can get free state-supplied vaccines via the Childhood Immunization Program, according to a news release from the Norwalk Health Department. Clinics are held on Tuesdays, at which a registered nurse administers vaccines after reviewing the individual’s vaccine records. Schedule an appointment by calling (203) 854-7776. Vaccine-preventable diseases include polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, diphtheria, and tetanus. Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines are currently not part of this program; visit

www.norwalkct.org/vaccine to learn where these are available.

Program coordinator Pauline Pochette, RN said “This program is a breath of fresh air to ensure a healthy community and a safe environment for all school-aged children.”

More vaccine info is said to be at www.norwalkhealth.com.