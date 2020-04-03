Two more Norwalkers die due to COVID-19

NORWALK, Conn. — The latest COVID-19 test result report shows a significant spike in positive results.

There are 105 new positive cases in Norwalk, Mayor Harry Rilling’s evening update reports. There are also two more deaths.

“I am saddened to report that two of our residents have died as a result of coronavirus. My thoughts and prayers are with these families during this difficult time,” Rilling said in the release. “I remind the public that the number of positive cases correlates to the number of tests administered and when the results are reported back. Sometimes, that can take days. Like I said yesterday, we are not out of the woods yet. If there is one case or 100, we all must continue to treat this as a serious public health crisis.”

The two people who died were in their 60s, according to Rilling’s document.

The total of COVID-19 tests is now 435. There have been 19 deaths.

“The best way to slow the spread of coronavirus is to stay home, if possible,” ther update said. “However, that could create the feeling of being disconnected from the community and loved ones. Mayor Rilling hopes the community will ring bells and shine lights from 7-7:02 p.m. each day. The earlier time will allow younger residents to hopefully participate. Those who can leave a light on throughout the night are encouraged to do so, to reach those who may still be working.”