Two Norwalk Police officers arrested after alleged on-duty encounter in hotel

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police have arrested two members of their own department.

Officers Michael DiMeglio, 38, and Sara Laudano, 31, surrendered themselves Tuesday evening at Norwalk Police Headquarters and were served with arrest warrants stemming from an incident which occurred in October, a press release said. Both were charged with larceny second degree and reckless endangerment second degree. Laudano was also charged with risk of injury to a child. Both had bonds of $70,000 each.

Police say they were unable to locate Laudano at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 10 and subsequently found her and DiMeglio in a room at the Even Hotel at 426 Main Ave. “The officers were not in a condition to respond to calls for service,” the press release said.

The arrest warrant will not be available until it is filed with the court clerk’s office, Sgt. Sofia Gulino said.

DiMeglio joined Norwalk Police in January 2012 and Laudano has been a Norwalk police officer since December 2015, according to a department roster.

Police say Laudano could not be raised on the police dispatch radio nor by her cell phone at 12:47 a.m. Oct. 10. They used the Automatic Vehicle Locating system (AVL) to track down her patrol car in the vicinity of Even Hotel, and an officer was dispatched to the location. Supervisors subsequently found her marked police car in the hotel’s parking lot, next to DiMeglio’s cruiser. They contacted hotel management and learned that the officers were in a room at the hotel, then proceeded to the room and found DiMeglio and Laudano, the press release states.

“The officers were not in a condition to respond to calls for service. Deputy Chief {James} Walsh responded and Chief {Thomas} Kulhawik was contacted. The officers were relieved of duty and placed on Administrative Leave,” the press release states.

Kulhawik immediately notified Mayor Harry Rilling, the release states. Walsh and Deputy Norwalk Police Chief Susan Zecca conducted the initial inquiry into the circumstances and the information uncovered led Kulhawik to contact State’s Attorney Paul Ferencek of the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk, the release states.

“After consulting with State’s Attorney Ferencek, a determination was made that the conduct exhibited was beyond departmental policy violations and a criminal investigation into the incident was warranted,” the release states. “As a result of this comprehensive investigation by Norwalk Police Detective Division Supervisors, arrest warrants were obtained for both officers.”

“While I am appalled at the behavior and conduct that was exhibited by these officers while in an on-duty capacity, I am proud of the professional manner in which the patrol supervisors of this department initiated this complaint and the subsequent criminal investigation conducted by the Detective Division supervisors,” Kulhawik is quoted as saying. “We have a high expectation of our officers. We demand this, as does our community who place a great deal of trust in them. Intentional conduct which violates that trust and goes against the mission and values of this department will not be tolerated. Now that the Criminal Investigation has been completed, an Internal Investigation will follow and the Disciplinary Process will commence. I am extremely disappointed in the apparent dereliction of their duty to both the citizens of Norwalk as well as to their fellow officers. We will have no further comment until after the disciplinary process is complete.”

Gulino said she could not explain the charge of child endangerment. “This is all the information provided to me,” she said.

Norwalk Police Lt. David O’Connor, police union president, said he has no written information.

“It is a regrettable turn of events. We certainly hope it turns out OK,” he said. “We will see what it is when we get the information.”

Rumors of the pending arrests reached NancyOnNorwalk last week, with a different female police officer alleged to have been in the hotel with DiMeglio as part of a long-term relationship. That identification was false, O’Connor confirmed.

DiMeglio was the seventh highest NPD earner in 2019, with a total $222,136.78 in compensation. Of that, $83,716.59 was from his regular salary and the rest earned through overtime and extra duty assignments.

Laudano earned $176,492.74 in 2019, documents show.

Norwalk Police have recently been conducting hourly roll calls via their dispatch radio. Kulhawik explained in an email, “We’re always reviewing our practices and it is something we used to do for officer safety purposes when call volume is low and radio traffic is light. We decided to reinstate it.”

This story may be updated.