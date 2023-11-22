Two sides to the backpack blower ban!

As a local resident for 55 years and owner of a landscape company here in Norwalk for 25 years, I feel compelled to present our side of the story on the leaf blower issue.

First, let me say it was only brought to our attention because a customer of mine who works in City Hall saw it on the Council agenda. Never was a notice sent out to our industry or any attempt to contact one of the local landscapers in town.

In a rush to bring co-owners together we went to the Council meeting previous to this one and were told at the beginning we would have three minutes to speak then we must sit down and listen. It wasn’t until after we all spoke that Council chair of the Ordinance Committee, Lisa Shanahan, presented her expert witnesses.

One was a woman from Westport who fought the same topic in her town and claimed to love the environment. Just so happened she sued the town of Westport to put a pool in because they said it couldn’t go in her yard. I wouldn’t call that friendly.

One was a video of Betsy Wrenn (Norwalk resident) sitting in her yard complaining of the noise from a leaf blower next door. There were others as well. My point here is they were given unlimited time to state their cases to the ordinance group. Hardly a fair shake for us. When I had my chance to speak, I pointed out several issues. Why wasn’t the Hispanic community notified in Spanish of this meeting? They probably make up 70% of our industry locally. We have a Director of Equity and Inclusion on the City payroll. I am sure she has the means to accomplish that.

Why wasn’t the fire marshal contacted and presented as an expert? How about Ken Hughes who oversees the parks department here in Norwalk?

Lisa claimed they spoke to landscapers to get advice. Well, there were 25 companies in attendance that evening and up to that point no one asked us. Why not spend a day with us and see the demands to do our job and make an educated decision?

This bill was passed because a small minority complained about the noise in Rowayton. Well, why buy a house where the zoning is a third of an acre and expect you are going to have quiet all day?

We are responsible companies making a living and supporting families. We are portrayed by the committee as some kind of reckless profession. It is hard to fight back because our industry doesn’t have the backing or money to do so. The cost of buying these machines which are totally sub-par to our current ones is astronomical!! We don’t use Home Depot equipment which is what their estimates were based on. We need commercial equipment to perform large tasks. A gas backpack is roughly $600. A battery backpack with batteries to make it through the day is roughly $5000! I have 20 of them. I can’t bear that expense.

My landlord won’t pay to uplift the building and he firmly said he will not allow those batteries in the building for a fear of fire. You can’t compare to a cell phone battery. They shut down when they get too hot or overcharged. These batteries don’t! The Board said those are mostly aftermarket batteries catching on fire. OK well then what about the Tesla charger in the Norwalk mall that just caught fire. Not aftermarket and needed 33 fire fighters to extinguish! That is directly from Norwalk Fire Department.

Finally, in the last Council meeting one Council woman suggested if we had more licensed workers we would have better ground to stand on. Hardly behavior becoming of an elected official where most of the landscape workers are from her district!! When a landscaper objected verbally to her comment, he was told to be quiet and that he had his turn to speak. Never was an apology given even after I wrote her a letter.

The cost just to make the parks garage suitable to handle all the electric chargers and batteries is well over $500,000 estimated. All of the electrical must be upgraded and a burn room to house the batteries must be built. That is all taxpayer money.

Finally, what has the city done to pave the way for any of this? Do you see any solar panels around town or on the new apartments? Do any of our officials including the Mayor have an EV vehicle? Did they take into consideration the mining process of all these lithium-ion batteries and what about disposal?

The seniors who can barely make it now on Social Security in town won’t be able to pay us the cost to clean with battery backpacks or rakes which takes much much longer.

A few of the Council members reached out and agreed and voted no. They mentioned cost to the City to hire blight officers, buy equipment, and more time to get the jobs done. Yet eight voted yes. Mr. Camacho was originally on the fence but suggested some changes and then they named the bill after him. Of course, he probably felt obliged to vote yes.

How do you vote on a bill where the technology isn’t even close to being there? Who are the people specifically that will review it again? It’s like saying you must drive an electric vehicle in five years, or we will fine you.

I posed the following question via email to the Mayor and the Council members who voted yes; trade me your laptops and I will give a typewriter in return. Isn’t it bad for your eyes to have a laptop? This is the same logic they are using with this ban.

When you really break it down it makes me ashamed sometimes to have my local government be so disappointing. I can honestly say I will not follow this ban, and neither will others until technology and safety are on a level playing field. The Council is comprised of highly educated, diverse, and wonderful volunteers. Not one of them is a landscaper. Trying listening to the experts that perform the work.

Thank you Nancy and staff for this forum and opportunity to present our side.

Tysen Canevari

Signature Landscaping