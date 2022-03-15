Ukrainian relief; Rev. Livingston to retire; DPH supports cancer detection program

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Chamber organizes Ukraine relief drive

A Ukraine relief supply drive will be conducted from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday March 14-16 according to a news release from co-sponsors Greater Norwalk Chamber and Norwalk-based online brand management service Potoo. Suggested items to donate include:

Medicine

Warm clothes

Toiletries

Hygiene items

Blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping mats

Batteries and flashlights

Baby items

Drop the items off at the Potoo Garage Lobby, located at 40 Richards Ave. in Norwalk.

Pastor retiring

Rev. John Steven Livingston is set to retire after 36 years as pastor of The United Church of Rowayton. His final service is planned for Sunday June 5 at 10:15 a.m. Having occupied the pulpit since Sept. 13, 1986, Livingston was one of only two pastors serving the church throughout its 76-year history. A news release states that “the average tenure for pastors today is six years.”

Some noteworthy events at the Church under Livingston’s stewardship:

1992 : First giant tag sale is held.

: First giant tag sale is held. 1993 : Members Heather Hopkins and Mark Heilsborn are ordained.

: Members Heather Hopkins and Mark Heilsborn are ordained. 1994 : Capital fund drive for renovations (new heating system/Sanctuary carpeting/Meeting House addition and walkway/narthex front entrance/organ bellows repair). Work is completed in 1997.

: Capital fund drive for renovations (new heating system/Sanctuary carpeting/Meeting House addition and walkway/narthex front entrance/organ bellows repair). Work is completed in 1997. 1995 : The memorial garden is completed and dedicated.

: The memorial garden is completed and dedicated. 1997 : Emig Park is dedicated.

: Emig Park is dedicated. 1998 : First Vesper Jazz Service.

: First Vesper Jazz Service. 1999 : First summer service in Pinkney Park.

: First summer service in Pinkney Park. 2001 : Jubilee celebrating the charter’s 50th anniversary features “Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” presented by Judy Livingston, John, and Marsha Hall.

: Jubilee celebrating the charter’s 50th anniversary features “Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway” presented by Judy Livingston, John, and Marsha Hall. 2002 : Caregiving Ministry is founded.

: Caregiving Ministry is founded. 2006 : Prayer Shawl Ministry is formed.

: Prayer Shawl Ministry is formed. 2008 : Member Carla Dietz is ordained.

: Member Carla Dietz is ordained. 2009 : First silent auction is held.

: First silent auction is held. 2010 : Member Holly Adams is ordained.

: Member Holly Adams is ordained. 2011 : The congregation unanimously votes to become an Open and Affirming church.

: The congregation unanimously votes to become an Open and Affirming church. 2012 : Time capsule is buried, to be opened in 2037.

: Time capsule is buried, to be opened in 2037. 2016 : The Blessing of the Animals is held during a service for the first time.

: The Blessing of the Animals is held during a service for the first time. 2017 : Val Harden is hired as Director of Christian Education.

: Val Harden is hired as Director of Christian Education. 2019 : The Emig Foundation’s remaining funds are transferred to the church for Emig Park maintenance by the Board of Household Concerns, and for a special grant program by the Board of Christian Outreach.

: The Emig Foundation’s remaining funds are transferred to the church for Emig Park maintenance by the Board of Household Concerns, and for a special grant program by the Board of Christian Outreach. 2020: Bill Peltz is hired as the church’s first communications director.

The reverend is also recognized for his work with the Brien McMahon football team.

DPH awards Nuvance $65K

Norwalk Hospital’s parent organization, Nuvance Health, has received an extra $65,000 from the Connecticut Department of Health (DPH) to support Nuvance’s breast and cervical cancer early detection program (EDP), under which a high volume of screenings have been conducted despite the pandemic. According to a news release, Nuvance annually provides from 800 to 1,110 women with no-charge preventive and risk-lowering services.

Medically underserved Connecticut women ages 21-64 may qualify for such federal and state-funded services as:

Breast screenings and diagnostic imaging including mammograms, ultrasounds and biopsies.

Cervical cancer screenings including HPV and Pap tests and diagnostic tests such as colposcopies.

Surgical consultations.

Cardiovascular screenings.

Also, those qualified for the Well-Integrated Screening & Evaluation for Women across the Nation Program (WISEWOMAN cardiovascular) can get gym memberships and counselling for diabetes, nutrition, and general health.

Nuvance departments that coordinate in the programs include community outreach, financial services, imaging and radiology, surgery, and case management.

“Health screenings are very important. Breast cancer screenings may result in early detection and better outcomes.” said EDP director/clinical navigator Lisa Alves, RN, who also provides case management for EDP participants. “Cervical cancer screenings may prevent the disease from developing in the first place. Many women who qualify for the EDP may not seek these potentially life-saving health screenings because of financial, cultural or educational barriers. The EDP aims to overcome these barriers through community outreach activities, meeting women where they are and assessing their individual concerns and needs. We are very grateful for DPH’s ongoing partnership and Nuvance Health’s multispecialty teamwork that enable us to consistently provide critical healthcare services to women in Connecticut,”

For more info about Nuvance’s early detection program call (203) 739-4770 or email [email protected] More details about cancer screening and prevention are at Cancer Screening and Prevention | Nuvance Health.