Umbrella Club holds raffle

A scene from the 2023 Umbrella Club raffle. (Contributed)

You could win big money while supporting a worthy cause at the Umbrella Club raffle, planned for 7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 15 at the Italian Center of Stamford, 1620 Newfield Ave. A Norwalk police dispatcher’s third prize ticket won $2,500 in last year’s raffle, which was attended by almost 400 people.

For over 40 years, this 50-member 501(c)(3) charity’s only mission has been fundraising for Fairfield County’s sick, injured or disabled children. In 2022, they gave over $500,000 to families and partner organizations, topping their $300,000 donation total from 2019 through 2021. According to a news release, the money pays for medicine, therapy, medical equipment, handicap-accessible vehicles, living costs, and life necessities not covered by insurance.

Charity Navigator gave the Umbrella Club a four star rating in 2019, and Candid Guidestar awarded it Platinum Status. The Club boasts a 90% contribution pass-through rate from donors to beneficiaries.

Raffle tickets and sponsorship info are at https://one.bidpal.net/ucraffle24/browse/fixedPrice(details:item/18).

Learn more about the Club at https://umbrellaclub.org/