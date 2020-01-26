Unaccompanied minors are moving to Connecticut in record numbers

For several long hours, Francisco, then 15, sat on the bank of the Rio Grande River in Mexico trying to work up the courage to cross it. On the other side of the river was the United States, and the promise of seeing his mother in Connecticut.

It was September 2018, and Francisco watched as others made the crossing — but he couldn’t bring himself to join them. The year before, he watched helplessly as his older brother drowned, pulled under by the current in another river in their home country of Guatemala.

“I got scared of rivers,” Francisco said through an interpreter on a recent afternoon in Stamford.

Finally, he noticed a railroad bridge off in the distance that spanned the river. It would be a long walk in the hot sun, but it was the only option he saw for himself. He took off, hoping that the tracks would offer a safe route.

Francisco – not his real name – is one of 952 unaccompanied minors who were picked up by federal authorities during the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30, 2019 and released in Connecticut to relatives, friends or other sponsors, according to federal data.

That’s almost triple the previous year, when there were 332, and more than quadruple the number in 2015, when 206 unaccompanied children came to the state.

The percentage increase in the arrival of unaccompanied minors in Connecticut is higher than the national average, which almost doubled in the past two years.

Much of that increase in Connecticut and nationally is attributable to kids like Francisco, who are fleeing violence, poverty and other problems in Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

“They are escaping a lot of violence and horrible experiences, whether gang-related or family issues. It’s usually a very scary, life-threatening situation,” said Patricia Marealle, an attorney with the Center for Children’s Advocacy, which has helped more than 200 of these children navigate the immigration process. “They come here for protection and then they are stuck in this legal system that is not very friendly.”

Marealle asked the CT Mirror not to use either Francisco’s real name or his mother’s because they are undocumented. The mother and son have separate court cases underway and do not want to anger immigration authorities.

Federal immigration officials did allow Francisco to join his mother, who is called Camila in this story, despite her illegal status. Marealle said this is not unusual, particularly because the mother has not been ordered to leave and may be able to remain in the U.S. for years to come.

The Center for Children’s Advocacy works on getting the children a “Special Immigrant Juvenile Status” visa, which is a pathway to citizenship, Marealle said. She said it would likely take a child from Guatemala about five years to get the visa, and probably another five to seven years to obtain citizenship.

To get that status, a youth must prove all of the following conditions: that he or she has been abandoned, abused or neglected by at least one parent; that he or she is under the age of 21 and unmarried; and that it is not in the child’s best interest to be returned to his or her home country.

Marealle said that at any one time the center has a caseload of 20 to 22 youths in this situation, with a waiting list as long as 25 or 30 more waiting for help. The center has also trained about 40 lawyers to do the work on a pro bono basis.

She said that usually the youths she works with are from a single-parent household, and that parent has come to the U.S. to get a better job and send money home. A child’s decision to leave home, she said, is often triggered by the death or illness of the relative caring for them, or by fear about gang activity. The U.S.-based relative is often shocked to hear that the child has crossed the Southern border and is being held there in a detention center or shelter by immigration authorities.

“Parents break down and cry,” Marealle said.

Many of the children, mostly teenagers and some younger siblings, have little to eat along their journey north and walk thousands of miles, crossing rivers and hiking through the desert in the middle of the night. The children are often beaten, robbed or raped along the way, she said, and about half of the young clients she is working with reported being assaulted on their trip.

“Most of the kids are coming here with some kind of trauma exposure, whether it’s in their country of origin, or they are experiencing trauma in their journey here,” said Gail Melanson, executive director of the Child Guidance Center of Mid-Fairfield County. “There’s been reports of many teenagers who have been raped. Some have been raped and are pregnant as a result of that.”

Often, the children are picked up by immigration at the border and detained while authorities work to locate family or friends in the United States.

Supply and demand

Several Fairfield County cities have seen a particular influx of unaccompanied minors, including Norwalk, Stamford and Danbury. More than half of Connecticut’s unauthorized or undocumented immigrant population live in Fairfield County – about 51,000 people, according to Migration Policy Institute data.

Catalina Horak, executive director of Building One Community in Stamford, an immigrant services agency, said the undocumented population in Fairfield County is probably high because of the greater number of service industry jobs in the wealthy county.

Horak speculates that there are simply more restaurant jobs, delivery jobs, and other service jobs available in Fairfield County, “where immigration status is not checked, where the demand is higher than the supply. You don’t have enough U.S.-born [workers] willing to do these things for the salary they are willing to pay them. This is a supply-and-demand issue.”

In Norwalk, there are about 160 children enrolled in the public schools who entered the U.S. as unaccompanied minors and are now living with a parent, another relative or sponsor, school officials said.

Melanson said that her agency began to get calls from the Norwalk public schools about four years ago, when teachers started to report these students had difficulty focusing and were sharing troubling stories. Since then, the guidance center has started therapeutic groups for the students at Norwalk’s high schools and in the elementary schools, as well as offering individual therapy at the center.