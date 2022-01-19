Unhappy surprise for District E ‘insurgents’ – ‘insider’ Dems seek primary

NORWALK, Conn. – Norwalk Democrats are working toward forcing a primary to determine who will represent District E on the Democratic Town Committee.

Tina Duryea, one of eight DTC candidates who had DTC support but lost last week’s caucus, commented on Twitter that she is collecting signatures. Another person involved, speaking on condition of anonymity, said “all” of the DTC-supported candidates who didn’t win are collecting signatures. A primary would be held March 1.

Norwalk Deputy Democratic Registrar Ron Banks did not respond to a Tuesday email asking if there will be a primary. Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez has not responded to multiple emails asking about it.

The Democratic Town Committee had developed a slate of candidates for the 11 seats in District E. An alternative slate appeared the weekend before the Jan. 10 caucus, surprising DTC members. Three members of the DTC slate and eight members of the surprise slate won. The vote counts weren’t that far apart, even with the last-minute scramble for the DTC slate.

Victors were:

Jody Sattler 225 votes (Alternative slate)

225 votes (Alternative slate) Aimee Ableman 215 votes (Alternative slate)

215 votes (Alternative slate) Alyson Smith 210 votes (Alternative slate)

210 votes (Alternative slate) Sarah Wayland 210 votes (Alternative slate)

210 votes (Alternative slate) Annie Allen 209 votes (Alternative slate)

209 votes (Alternative slate) Sara Ingrassia 207 votes (Alternative slate)

207 votes (Alternative slate) Camille Legnani 206 votes (Alternative slate)

206 votes (Alternative slate) Todd DeKlyn 205 votes (Alternative slate)

205 votes (Alternative slate) Ed Camacho 204 votes (DTC slate)

204 votes (DTC slate) Benita Raleigh 204 votes (DTC slate)

204 votes (DTC slate) Stuart Wells 203 votes (DTC slate)

Falling short were:

Michele Andrea 201 votes (Alternative slate)

201 votes (Alternative slate) Peter Stuart 201 votes (Alternative slate)

201 votes (Alternative slate) Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig 200 votes (DTC slate)

200 votes (DTC slate) Charles Bryan Cavines 198 votes (Alternative slate)

198 votes (Alternative slate) Colin Anthony Hostin 196 votes (DTC slate)

196 votes (DTC slate) Kevin M. Tepas 196 votes (DTC slate)

196 votes (DTC slate) Debra Harring D’Arinzo 196 votes (DTC slate)

196 votes (DTC slate) Tina L. Duryea 195 votes (DTC slate)

195 votes (DTC slate) Priscilla Feral 194 votes (DTC slate)

194 votes (DTC slate) Lucia C. Rilling 192 votes (DTC slate)

192 votes (DTC slate) Esther Murillo 188 votes (DTC slate)

No DTC members spoke on the record about the primary. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one said the failing candidates need about 238 signatures and have collected almost that amount. The member didn’t say what the deadline is.

Ableman released a joint statement, which she said all winning members of the alternative slate had agreed to:

“We believe that the results from the Norwalk Democratic Town Committee (NDTC) District E Caucus held on January 10th should be the final result. While a primary challenge is within the rights of those candidates who did not win one of the 11 seats in District E, it is uncommon, and we believe they should accept the results of the original vote. This year, there was an unprecedented turnout of Norwalk voters in District E. Not only would a primary disregard the voters’ choice of Committee representatives for District E, it would also be a waste of Norwalk taxpayer time and money to run a revote. To hold a primary vote on March 1st, the three elementary schools in District E (Fox Run, Brookside and Rowayton) will have to open a portion of the schools to the public during a pandemic. This is disruptive and is contrary to the current school safety protocols.

“We are all Democrats and have a proven record of hard work for the city of Norwalk.

The new candidates that won include a doctor, a TV producer, an intern who worked for Jim Himes, PTA presidents, School Governance Council Members and Co-Chairs, Norwalk School Substitute Teacher and Girl Scout Troop Leader, a teacher and a Fire Chief – we have proven our dedication to improve the livelihood of Norwalkers.

“We followed all of the rules to participate in the District E caucus, are honored to have been selected, and are looking forward to working with Ed Camacho, Benita Raleigh, and Stuart Wells.”

Are they Dems?

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells provided party affiliation info last week:

Alternative slate members who won the caucus

Aimee Ableman : Registered in 2014, always a Dem

: Registered in 2014, always a Dem Anne Allen : Registered in 2016, originally Unaffiliated, changed to Dem on Dec. 2, 2021

: Registered in 2016, originally Unaffiliated, changed to Dem on Dec. 2, 2021 Todd DeKlyn : Registered 2013, always a Dem

: Registered 2013, always a Dem Sara Ingrassia : Registered 2007, always a Dem

: Registered 2007, always a Dem Camille Legnani : Registered April, 2021, effective on 18th birthday October 2021, always a Dem

: Registered April, 2021, effective on 18th birthday October 2021, always a Dem Jody Sattler : Registered 2002, as Unaffiliated and became a Dem June 2019

: Registered 2002, as Unaffiliated and became a Dem June 2019 Alyson Smith : Registered 2012, always a Dem

: Registered 2012, always a Dem Sarah Wayland: Registered 2009 as Unaffiliated and changed to Dem on Dec. 3, 2021

Alternative slate members who lost the caucus

Michelle Andrea : Registered in 2016, originally a Republican; became Unaffiliated Dec., 2020; became a Dem on Dec. 13, 2021

: Registered in 2016, originally a Republican; became Unaffiliated Dec., 2020; became a Dem on Dec. 13, 2021 Peter Stuart : Registered 2000 as Unaffiliated, switched to Republican 2018, back to Unaffiliated in June 2020, and became a Dem Jan. 5, 2022

: Registered 2000 as Unaffiliated, switched to Republican 2018, back to Unaffiliated in June 2020, and became a Dem Jan. 5, 2022 Charles Caviness: Registered in 2012; changed from Unaffiliated to Dem, Dec. 8, 2021

Regarding the alternative slate, Wells explained, “Six are recent additions to the party (four of them only became Dems in early December 2021, and one did so in Jan 2022, and Jody Sattler switched in 2019.) The four others were long-time Dems, and, of course Camille Legnani just became 18 this last year, so she is too new to fit in either category.”

‘Not fair’

In recent years, the DTC has worked to iron out differences and avoid primaries; the slate presented to the caucus represented that effort.

The DTC candidates now working toward forcing a primary feel it “isn’t fair” to tilt the District E membership toward Rowayton, a source said. The slate developed by the DTC represented folks from across the district, which includes West Norwalk, Brookside, Village Creek and Harbor View. Nearly all members of the alternative slate live in Rowayton. The exception is Deklyn, who lives in Brookside, tough he’s Rowayton Fire Department Chief.

Camacho lives in Village Creek and West Norwalk would be represented by Raleigh and Wells, if the caucus results weren’t challenged.

The results as is would mean just four of 11 District E representatives would live outside of Rowayton, though election results from last fall show that, at best, 32.7% of the votes cast in the district came from Rowayton.

The alternative slate members appear to be fans of late Board of Education member Mike Barbis. District E was represented on the Board of Education by a Rowayton member for 26 years, before DTC members appointed Flaherty-Ludwig, a Brookside resident, to fill the seat held by Barbis.

This inspired the alternative slate, said to be organized by Sattler, who ran for the BoE last fall on the Independents for Norwalk-line although she reportedly approached the DTC first. According to Galen Wells, DTC members “had a nice conversation” with Sattler in 2020 but then “we never heard another peep” until she appeared on Lisa Brinton’s Independents for Norwalk line last year.

Although the Sattler supporters speak only of the BoE seat open in 2023, the DTC will endorse General Assembly candidates, a Congressman, a United States Senator and gubernatorial candidates between now and then.

‘Ridiculous’

Allen, one of the winning alternative slate members, left a comment on NancyOnNorwalk last week, saying:

“The 7 other NEW members of the DTC District E are some of the best people I know. Accomplished, smart, reasonable, hard-working, committed to the community, committed to moving forward with kindness, integrity, and respect, and who all did this for the right reasons – to make Norwalk the best place it can be to live and raise our children.

“None of us have any desire to take over or ‘overthrow’ the DTC – those are absurd and inaccurate accusations. Even if we wanted to, we are only 8 members of a 55 person body. Simply – we saw an opportunity to run for a seat at the table, we did exactly what the rules stated, and we won it fairly.

“The idea of a primary is a ridiculous reaction to this – it will cost taxpayer money and time and will be a complete waste of both. Why are the incumbents so afraid of working with us? Isn’t this what being Democrat is all about?

“I am deeply touched by the support we received and energized and ready to get to work alongside all 10 of the others who won the caucus – and I am committed to representing ALL of District E, despite what has been written about me.”

‘They weren’t paying attention’

NancyOnNorwalk received an anonymous email pushing back on the perception that Brinton was involved in creating the alternative slate, although Brinton denied this in a previous NoN story, and directing NoN to a Dec. 1 post on the Facebook page, Norwalk Parents for Education.

“It might have seemed like a surprise to the ‘establishment’ District E DTC members but that goes to show that they weren’t really paying attention,” the writer said.

The Facebook post complained about the District E Committee meeting where Flaherty-Ludwig was recommended for the Barbis seat over Sattler. Sattler supporters, new to the process, attended the meeting and said that their voices weren’t heard. Barbis would have wanted Sattler, they said.

This gets confusing, but the DTC has district subcommittees. Anyone can attend their district’s Committee meeting and after attending three times, can vote. The DTC itself is separate from the subcommittee.

When Camacho was chairman, the DTC was expanded to include 11 members from each district, up from seven, in an effort to get more people involved. The 11 DTC members from District E, separate from the subcommittee, vote on DTC matters, including endorsing candidates and appointing replacement volunteers for open BoE and Common Council seats.

Sattler supporters couldn’t vote at the subcommittee meeting because they hadn’t attended before.

Buried in the Facebook thread is a Dec. 2 comment from a Republican, saying, “The caucus should be meeting in early January to pick electors for the next two years. I bet if you had 50 people from each district you could wash away the rot that has festered here for too long.”

That Republican didn’t respond to a Tuesday email from NancyOnNorwalk asking about the post. He has supported Brinton, who also commented in the thread.

‘Please do’

DTC members, in the process of voting for Flaherty-Ludwig, encouraged Sattler supporters to get involved.

“We have a lot of new people on this call,” Melendez said Dec. 6. “If you have not joined our email list, please do so… We would love for you all to continue to come to meetings, to get involved, to tell your friends that live in other districts. Wherever you’re from, please, you know, continue to come.”

Melendez promised an information session to “give people the opportunity to understand how they can get involved, what they can do, if running for the DTC makes sense for them now, or if it does in the future. Or if a district committee is more of a level of commitment that people would want to understand…be more interested in.”

The meeting was held Dec. 16 and 65 people attended, she said recently. She didn’t say who.