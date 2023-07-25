Unitarian Universalists offer tag sale

A tag sale where you’ll find clothing, dishes, housewares, sheets, towels, pillows, small furniture, rugs, household appliances, artwork, puzzles, toys, electronics and more will be conducted by Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Westport (formerly The Unitarian Church in Westport), according to a news release. All items are said to be fairly priced. This annual event is planned for Saturday Aug. 5 at the Congregation’s Westport facility, located at 10 Lyons Plains Road. Hours are 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., rain or shine. Early birds will be admitted at 8 for a $20 fee. If you have questions, call (203) 227-7205.
