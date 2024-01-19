Unitarians offer abortion seminar

(Contributed)

An “Abortion Teach-In,” accompanied by a complimentary vegan brunch, will be conducted by Norwalk-based abortion support group REACH this Sunday Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. after the Unitarian Universalist Congregation’s 10 a.m. service at 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport.

According to its website, REACH (Reproductive Equity, Access, and Choice) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that “works directly with Connecticut abortion providers to financially contribute to abortion care for those who cannot afford their out-of-pocket costs.” Their presentation will address:

Abortion (dispelling myths and bias)

Reproductive Rights vs Reproductive Justice

Abortion Access as Racial Justice

Abortion Access as LGBTQ+ Justice

Abortion Access as Disability Justice

In a news release, REACH said, “Through our own experiences as abortion patients, abortion providers, and abortion advocates, we know that financial barriers are a serious roadblock to abortion access. Local abortion funds are an important part of increasing access to abortion care and promoting reproductive equity, and we are honored to do this important work. We believe access to reproductive healthcare benefits everyone, regardless of age, sexuality, gender, race, disability, immigration status, and other identities. We will provide assistance to anyone who requires it in a way that is welcoming and respectful.”

RSVP for Sunday’s event is preferred, but walk-ins are OK. RSVP or ask questions at [email protected].

The REACH website is at The REACH Fund of Connecticut (reachfundct.org).