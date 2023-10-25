Unitarians schedule Vigil For Peace

A meditative experience led by Rev. Alan Tayler, cellist Gunnar Sahlin and others will take place when Unitarian Universalists conduct a public Vigil For Peace this Saturday Oct. 28 from 4 until 5 p.m. at their sanctuary, located at 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport.

Everyone is welcome. A news release said, “All of us are spiritual people, no matter our personal faith traditions or religious affiliations, and we can find solace in community…. It will be a time to just be, in quiet, with one another, with some lovely cello pieces and a very few readings.”

Direct inquiries to [email protected]; www.uuwestport.org..