United Church of Rowayton announces new pastor

Rev. Sal Sapienza is unanimously chosen to be United Church of Rowayton’s next settled pastor, succeeding Rev. John Livingston, who retired in 2022.

The Rev. Sal Sapienza. (Contributed)

Sapienza, a New York City native, spent the past 10 years as the senior pastor of Douglas United Church of Christ in Saugatuck/Douglas, Michigan, where his sermons amassed over 500,000 YouTube views and the congregation’s membership quadrupled during his tenure. His Michigan years also included stints as UCC Grand West Association Council Moderator and as a two-time-elected UCC General Synod Delegate. An NYU and All Faiths Seminary graduate, he previously taught high school English for 12 years, and he established St. Francis AIDS Ministry in Manhattan with Father Mychal Judge (“The Saint of 9/11”).

As the third settled pastor in the United Church of Rowayton’s 76-year history, Sapienza will give his first worship service there on Sunday Jan. 7 of next year.

More info is available from Church Office Manager Kris Jenkins (203) 866-1415 or email [email protected]. The church’s website is at https://www.ucrowayton.org.