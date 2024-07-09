Upcoming City Government Meetings…At your Fingertips

Upcoming City Meetings
July 9, 2024
– Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency
– Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success
– Common Council Meeting
– Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM
– Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (125 East Ave., 3rd floor)
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success
July 10, 2024
– Zoning Citation Hearings
– Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
– Location: Zoom and Room 125
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82272506846#success
– Planning & Zoning Commission
– Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
– Fair Rent Commission Special Meeting
– Time: 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
– Location: Hybrid (Zoom and Room 231, 125 East Avenue, 2nd Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851)
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87586256825#success
– Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success
July 11, 2024
– Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners
– Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
– Format: Zoom (Meetings held the second Thursday of the month)
– Website: http://www.norwalkha.org
– Five Mile River Commission
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-LINK: https://apps.norwalkct.org/meetingboard/committee/15
– Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success
– Library Board of Directors
– Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success
– Shellfish Commission
– Time: 7:15 PM – 8:45 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGS
July 11, 2024
Policy Committee
-Time: 5:00PM-6:00PM-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
