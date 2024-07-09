Upcoming City Government Meetings…At your Fingertips

Quantcast

Upcoming City Meetings

July 9, 2024

– Conservation Commission/Inland Wetland Agency

 – Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

 – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84802345791#success

– Common Council Meeting

  – Time: 7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

  – Location: City Hall, Common Council Chambers (125 East Ave., 3rd floor)

  – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82117821077#success

July 10, 2024

– Zoning Citation Hearings

  – Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

  – Location: Zoom and Room 125

   -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82272506846#success

Planning & Zoning Commission

  – Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

  -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Fair Rent Commission Special Meeting

  – Time: 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

  – Location: Hybrid (Zoom and Room 231, 125 East Avenue, 2nd Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851)

  -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87586256825#success

Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council

 – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

 -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success

July 11, 2024

Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners

  – Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

  – Format: Zoom (Meetings held the second Thursday of the month)

  – Website: http://www.norwalkha.org

Five Mile River Commission

 – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

  -LINK: https://apps.norwalkct.org/meetingboard/committee/15

Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council

– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

 – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success

Library Board of Directors

 – Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

 -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success

Shellfish Commission

 – Time: 7:15 PM – 8:45 PM

 -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81217007956#success

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGS

July 11, 2024

Policy Committee

-Time: 5:00PM-6:00PM-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

