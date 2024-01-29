Quantcast

Upcoming City Government Meetings-Week of January 29, 2024-At your fingertips…

Here’s a roundup of the upcoming City Government meetings scheduled for this week.

Please mark your calendars and consider attending these meetings to participate in shaping the future of our city. Stay involved, stay informed, and let your voice be heard in Norwalk’s governance.

For more information and detailed agendas, please visit the official Norwalk City Government website or contact the respective departments directly. https://www.norwalkct.gov/calendar.aspx

 Get to know your Council representatives by visiting the City of Norwalk website at https://apps.norwalkct.org/meetingboard/commoncouncil Their districts and emails are available as well as meeting minutes. 

Let’s work together to build a stronger, more vibrant Norwalk community. 

Special Meeting of The Common Council-FOIA Training

– Date: January 29, 2024

– Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

– Location: City Hall > Common Council Chambers (Hybrid) Zoom & In person

– Details: The Common Council prioritizes the use of this facility. This session will focus on 

  LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84446686807?pwd=c1BDeWR3YTVlTTJhaDJZcWhnQkFLUT09#success

Bike / Walk Commission Special Meeting

– Date: January 29, 2024

– Time: 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

  LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83199651324#success

Ordinance Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting

– Date: January 30, 2024

– Time:7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

  LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87941510699?pwd=YUhWSGFNOVo0aHFjTkNiSkpqY0VNZz09#success

Historical Commission Special Meeting

– Date: January 31, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

  LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83597996706#success

Mayor’s Water Quality Committee (CANCELLED)

Economic and Community Development Committee of the Common Council

– Date: February 1, 2024

– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

  LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86586298386#success

Shellfish Commission (CANCELLED)

** There are no meetings on the BOE Calendar this week. 

However, Norwalk Public Schools will dismiss two hours early on Monday January 29, 2024 for Teachers Professional Development in the afternoon

