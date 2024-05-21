Quantcast

Upcoming City Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here are the upcoming events for the City of Norwalk for this week:

1. Fair Housing Advisory Commission

   – May 20, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

   – Location: Norwalk Health Department

2. Traffic Authority

   – May 20, 2024, 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM

   – Location: City Hall (Via Zoom Webinar)

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success

3. Police Commission

   – May 20, 2024, 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success

4. Route 1 Corridor Event

   – May 20, 2024, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

   – Location: Jefferson Elementary School (75 Van Buren Avenue)

5. Water Pollution Control Authority

   – May 20, 2024, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success

6. Fire Commission

   – May 21, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success

7. Ordinance Committee of the Common Council

   – May 21, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success

8. Harbor Management Commission

   – May 22, 2024, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

   – Meeting via Zoom.

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89500291446#success

9. Parking Authority

   – May 22, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84544561804#success

10. Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting

    – May 22, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

    – Location: Hybrid via Zoom and in the Common Council Chambers, 125 East Avenue, Third Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

11. Historical Commission

    – May 22, 2024, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83597996706#success

12. Board of Ethics

    – May 23, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86051768039#success

13. Public Safety & General Government

    – May 23, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81266585519#success

Board of Education

Board Business Meeting

-May 21, 2024, 7pm

-Location: Common Council Chambers

-LINK: https://zoom.us/j/95489533252

Facilities Committee

-May 22, 2024, 4:00PM

-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

