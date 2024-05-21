Upcoming City Meetings…At your Fingertips

Here are the upcoming events for the City of Norwalk for this week:
1. Fair Housing Advisory Commission
– May 20, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
– Location: Norwalk Health Department
2. Traffic Authority
– May 20, 2024, 4:00 PM - 4:15 PM
– Location: City Hall (Via Zoom Webinar)
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success
3. Police Commission
– May 20, 2024, 4:15 PM - 5:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success
4. Route 1 Corridor Event
– May 20, 2024, 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
– Location: Jefferson Elementary School (75 Van Buren Avenue)
5. Water Pollution Control Authority
– May 20, 2024, 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success
6. Fire Commission
– May 21, 2024, 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success
7. Ordinance Committee of the Common Council
– May 21, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success
8. Harbor Management Commission
– May 22, 2024, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
– Meeting via Zoom.
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89500291446#success
9. Parking Authority
– May 22, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84544561804#success
10. Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
– May 22, 2024, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– Location: Hybrid via Zoom and in the Common Council Chambers, 125 East Avenue, Third Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
11. Historical Commission
– May 22, 2024, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83597996706#success
12. Board of Ethics
– May 23, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86051768039#success
13. Public Safety & General Government
– May 23, 2024, 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/81266585519#success
Board of Education
Board Business Meeting
-May 21, 2024, 7pm
-Location: Common Council Chambers
-LINK: https://zoom.us/j/95489533252
Facilities Committee
-May 22, 2024, 4:00PM
-LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
