Upcoming City Meetings…At your Fingertips

Upcoming Meetings for the City of Norwalk:
Fair Housing Advisory Commission
– Date: June 17, 2024
– Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
– Location: Norwalk Health Department
Traffic Authority
– Date: June 17, 2024
– Time: 4:00 PM – 4:15 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success
Police Commission
– Date: June 17, 2024
– Time: 4:15 PM – 5:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success
Water Pollution Control Authority
– Date: June 17, 2024
– Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success
Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting
– Date: June 17, 2024
– Time: 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success
Fire Commission
– Date: June 18, 2024
– Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success
Ordinance Committee of the Common Council
– Date: June 18, 2024
– Time:7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success
Maritime Aquarium Board of Trustees & Maritime Authority
– Date: June 20, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
– Location: Maritime Aquarium
Norwalk Transit District
– Date: June 20, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
-LINK: https://norwalktransit.com/event/
Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
– Date: June 20, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
– Location: Hybrid via Zoom and Common Council Chambers
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
Oak Hills Park Authority
– Date: June 20, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom (refer to agenda for details)
-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success
Zoning Board of Appeals
– Date: June 20, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success
No items on the agenda for the Board of Education this week
