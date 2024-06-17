Quantcast

Upcoming City Meetings…At your Fingertips

Upcoming Meetings for the City of Norwalk:

Fair Housing Advisory Commission

   – Date: June 17, 2024

   – Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

   – Location: Norwalk Health Department

Traffic Authority

   – Date: June 17, 2024

   – Time: 4:00 PM – 4:15 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83705265389#success

Police Commission

   – Date: June 17, 2024

   – Time: 4:15 PM – 5:00 PM

   -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84857250419#success

Water Pollution Control Authority

   – Date: June 17, 2024

   – Time: 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

   -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84312646064#success

Finance and Claims Committee of the Common Council Special Meeting

   – Date: June 17, 2024

   – Time: 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83292194046#success

Fire Commission

   – Date: June 18, 2024

   – Time: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86425372675#success

Ordinance Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: June 18, 2024

   – Time:7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

-LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/83880537065#success

Maritime Aquarium Board of Trustees & Maritime Authority

   – Date: June 20, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

   – Location: Maritime Aquarium

Norwalk Transit District

    – Date: June 20, 2024

    – Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

    -LINK: https://norwalktransit.com/event/

Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting

    – Date: June 20, 2024

    – Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

    – Location: Hybrid via Zoom and Common Council Chambers

    -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Oak Hills Park Authority

    – Date: June 20, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

    – Location: Room 101 and/or Zoom (refer to agenda for details)

    -LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/85102286021#success

Zoning Board of Appeals

    – Date: June 20, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84954532451#success

No items on the agenda for the Board of Education this week

