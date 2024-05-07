Upcoming City Meetings…At your Fingertips

Upcoming City Government Meetings for the City of Norwalk:
Public Works Committee of the Common Council
– Date: May 7, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87671688992#success
Pension Board
– Date: May 8, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success
Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting
– Date: May 8, 2024
– Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– Details: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in the Community Room, 125 East Avenue, First Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success
Fair Rent Commission Special Meeting
– Date: May 8, 2024
– Time: 6:30 PM - 11:30 PM
– Details: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in the Common Council Chambers, 125 East Avenue, Third Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851
LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87586256825#success
Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council
– Date: May 8, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success
Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners
– Date: May 9, 2024
– Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
– Details: All meetings are held via Zoom. Please refer to the Norwalk Housing website www.norwalkha.org for more information.
Library Board of Directors
– Date: May 9, 2024
– Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
– LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success
Board of Education
Board Workshop
-Date: May 7, 2024
-Time: 6:00PM-7:00PM
Location: Center for Global Studies, 300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854, USA
Finance Committee
-Date: May 8, 2024
-Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
-Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw
