Quantcast

Upcoming City Meetings…At your Fingertips

By


Upcoming City Government Meetings for the City of Norwalk:

Public Works Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: May 7, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87671688992#success

Pension Board

   – Date: May 8, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/86989213763#success

Planning & Zoning Commission Special Meeting

   – Date: May 8, 2024

   – Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

   – Details: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in the Community Room, 125 East Avenue, First Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/82955531430#success

Fair Rent Commission Special Meeting

   – Date: May 8, 2024

   – Time: 6:30 PM - 11:30 PM

   – Details: Hybrid via Zoom and in person in the Common Council Chambers, 125 East Avenue, Third Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851

LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/87586256825#success

Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs Committee of the Common Council

   – Date: May 8, 2024

   – Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

   – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/89070443665#success

Norwalk Housing Board of Commissioners

   – Date: May 9, 2024

   – Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

   – Details: All meetings are held via Zoom. Please refer to the Norwalk Housing website www.norwalkha.org for more information.

Library Board of Directors

    – Date: May 9, 2024

    – Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

    – LINK: https://norwalkct-org.zoom.us/j/84110778128#success

Board of Education

Board Workshop

-Date: May 7, 2024

-Time: 6:00PM-7:00PM

Location: Center for Global Studies, 300 Highland Ave, Norwalk, CT 06854, USA

Finance Committee

-Date: May 8, 2024 

-Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

-Link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp9LWomxX4LEEyBL2pTOqBw

Recommended

Norwalk hopes to get federal funds to cover all costs related to I-95 crash
Norwalk hopes to get federal funds to cover all costs related to I-95 crash
Norwalk operating budget finalized, capital budget ‘cap’ set
Norwalk operating budget finalized, capital budget ‘cap’ set
Lamont praises the speedy repair of I-95
Lamont praises the speedy repair of I-95

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Norwalk Preservation Trust appeals to public to save historic buildings

Gasoline tanker truck ignites I-95 crash in Norwalk

Norwalk’s Fairfield Ave bridge to be demolished following gasoline tanker fire on I-95

A first look inside Norwalk’s Route 1 corridor study 

DEEP grants Harbor Commission request for public hearing on high-voltage transmission lines to run under Vets Part docks

Recent Comments